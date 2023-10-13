Cerence Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Samsung

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced the filing of a patent infringement lawsuit against Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd and Samsung Electronics America, Inc. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

Cerence and its predecessors have a rich history of innovation and technological achievement, resulting in a large, international patent portfolio. The lawsuit against Samsung covers certain core Cerence technologies, including industry-leading voice recognition, handwriting recognition, and wake-up words. These technologies are foundational to Cerence’s product portfolio and its work with the world’s leading mobility OEMs.

“Cerence has full confidence in the strength of its patent portfolio and plans to vigorously defend its intellectual property rights,” said Jennifer Salinas, SVP & General Counsel, Cerence. “This lawsuit against Samsung is necessary to protect significant R&D and other investments, as well as our deep heritage and culture of innovation. We remain committed to having our intellectual property rights respected and enforced.”

