1st Capital Bancorp Announces Glenna Datta as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer

SALINAS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (OTC Pink: FISB) announced today the appointment of Glenna Datta to Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer.

Chief Executive Officer Samuel Jimenez announced today that Glenna Datta has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer (CBO) of 1st Capital Bank. Ms. Datta will serve as a member of the executive leadership team and will be directly responsible for the management of the Lending Organization, as well as take part in the development and execution of the Bank’s strategic and operational initiatives.



Prior to her appointment as CBO, Ms. Datta was responsible for driving lending performance in the Bank’s Monterey, Salinas and King City locations. She is an active member of the community and is highly respected among peers within and outside of the Bank. “Glenna brings a wealth of energy and ideas in her new role. Her strategic, organizational, and leadership skills will be invaluable as we pursue our strategic and operational objectives,” Jimenez said.

“This is an excellent opportunity for me to assist in the execution of the strategic priorities of the Bank,” Ms. Datta said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to be part of this team. 1st Capital Bank has a terrific reputation in its marketplace and I’m confident, together, we can continue to grow and position the Bank as one of the premier business banks serving California’s Central Coast.”

Datta holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

About 1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank’s markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). A full suite of deposit accounts is also furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The bank operates full-service banking offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, Calif. 93901. 1st Capital Bank is a five-star rated “Superior” bank by Bauer Financial, Inc. Member FDIC | Equal Opportunity Lender| SBA Preferred Lender |1stCapital.Bank | 831.264.4000

