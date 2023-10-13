ACTIVATE ATLANTA OPENS ITS DOORS WITH RIBBON CUTTING AND GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION OCTOBER 19 AND 20

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Activate , an indoor, interactive gaming experience fusing technology with physical activity, is now open in Atlanta at Suite A, 4540 Roswell Road . To celebrate, the new concept will host a series of grand opening celebrations from October 19-20, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Buckhead Business Association , food from beloved Atlanta restaurants such as Slutty Vegan and King of Pops and more.

The new location, conveniently located in the Buckhead community, marks the one-of-a-kind, interactive concept’s first location in the state of Georgia. According to Activate Partner, Bryce Anderson, Atlanta is only the concept’s seventh location in the U.S.—and a perfect community to grow in.

“Atlanta is a lively and engaging place to live with such a tight-knit community that we can’t wait to immerse ourselves in,” Anderson said. “We are proud to provide a fun place for families, friends, coworkers and everyone in between to come and connect with each other by playing these one-of-a-kind games that you won’t find elsewhere. Activate is truly a concept unlike any other and we’re eager for locals to experience it.”

Made up of high-tech games that test a team or individual’s physical and mental agility across a wide variety of real-life challenges, Activate allows players to choose from hundreds of combinations and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes. From a laser maze to arcade-style basketball hoops, there are a host of rooms for guests to play in, creating a unique experience every single time. RFID wristbands track participants’ scores and progress throughout making it perfect for a casual night out or intense competition.

“With 14 game arenas and endless game combinations, variations and levels, Activate Atlanta offers a thrilling experience unparalleled in the city or state.,” Anderson continued. “We believe that active play is essential for a healthy life, regardless of age, and we’re confident that once people in and around Atlanta experience our new way to play, they will want to return for more, time and time again.”

Activate Atlanta is now open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m to 11 p.m., Friday-Saturday. Activate is designed for players 10 and up, and is best for groups of at least two players. For more information, to reserve a time slot for play and to keep up with news and happenings, visit activate.games/Atlanta or follow Activate Games on Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT ACTIVATE

Founded in 2019, Activate is a state-of-the-art gaming facility with locations across the United States and Canada. Each Activate location offers a variety of unique gaming rooms with over 200 levels for players to compete, earn stars and track achievements online. Activate combines physical activity and gaming to create an immersive experience as part of a healthy lifestyle. To learn more about Activate, follow them on Facebook and Instagram , or visit activate.games .

