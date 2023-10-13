The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® from The American Journal of Managed Care® hosts “The Challenges Facing Value-Based Oncology Care in a Postpandemic World” event in Charlotte

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is pleased to announce its Institute for Value-Based Medicine (IVBM) event on Oct. 17 at the AC Hotel Charlotte Ballantyne in Charlotte, North Carolina. This event, "The Challenges Facing Value-Based Oncology Care in a Postpandemic World," will convene health care industry leaders to explore the latest innovations in value-based care and the evolving landscape of a postpandemic world.



The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically reshaped the health care landscape, presenting unique challenges to the delivery of oncology care. IVBM recognizes the pressing need to address these issues and foster discussions that can lead to innovative solutions for value-based oncology care.

The event will cover the following sessions:

Panel: Long COVID, Inflammation, and Cancer Kashyap Patel, M.D., Asutosh Gor, M.D. and Viral Rabara, M.D.

Panel: Health Disparities Prince Mohan Anand, M.D., Vasant Patel, M.D. and Sashi Naidu, M.D.

Panel: Solving Health Disparities at the Local Level and Scaling It Up – Developing Playbooks Kashyap Patel, M.D., Asutosh Gor, M.D., Viral Rabara, M.D. and Niyati Nathwani, M.D.

Social Determinants of Health and Community Oncology Kashyap Patel, M.D.

Fireside Chat: Bringing Cell Therapy, CAR T, and BMT – Collaboration in Community Oncology to Bring Access Close to Home Kashyap Patel, M.D., and Abhishek Chilkulwar, M.D.



In light of the ongoing changes in health care delivery and the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will feature a distinguished panel of healthcare experts, and oncology specialists who will delve into the key issues and emerging trends in value-based oncology care. IVBM’s event will provide a unique platform for attendees to gain insights, share experiences, and engage in meaningful discussions with industry peers and experts.

In addition to the invaluable knowledge exchange, the event will offer attendees a complimentary dinner, fostering networking opportunities in a relaxed setting.

To learn more about the event, visit the registration page.

About The American Journal of Managed Care

The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers.

