Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against DFS, UiPath, and Tandem and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)

Class Period: February 21, 2019 - August 14, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 30, 2023

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) DFS maintained deficient risk management and compliance procedures; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, the Company had, inter alia, failed to comply with applicable student loan servicing standards, misclassified certain credit card accounts, overcharged customers, and failed to stem its ballooning credit card delinquency rate; (iii) the foregoing issues, when they became known, would subject DFS to significant financial exposure, regulatory scrutiny, and reputational harm; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the DFS class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DFS

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH)

Class Period: April 21, 2021 - March 30, 2022 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2023

On September 7, 2021, UiPath released its second quarter 2022 financial results, revealing a slowdown in the Company’s revenues and reported annualized renewal run-rate (“ARR”). The Company also revealed that its financial results provided to investors in connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering had been boosted by previously undisclosed discounting, and that UiPath was shifting away from discounted multi-year contract and moving to a “ramping” contact model. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $8.06, or 12.9%, to close at $54.40 per share on September 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 30, 2022, UiPath released disappointing revenue and ARR guidance for its fiscal year 2023, stating that the downward growth trajectory was expected to continue. On this news, UiPath’s stock price fell $7.45, or 25.7%, to close at $21.59 per share on March 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

For more information on the UiPath class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PATH

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM)

Class Period: August 3, 2022 - November 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Tandem’s projected revenue and sales for the year ending 2022. On August 2, 2022, Tandem estimated annual sales “to be in the range of $835 million to $845 million, which represents an annual growth of 19 percent to 20 percent compared to 2021.” Defendants provided these statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts.

According to the complaint, the truth emerged on November 2, 2022, when Tandem, in an investment call and Form 8-K filing, revised its 2022 forecast downward to $800 to $805 million. Reasons stated for the scale back included increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Tandem’s revised guidance. The price of Tandem’s common stock declined dramatically. On November 2, 2022, Tandem closed at $51.34; however, on November 3, 2022, Tandem closed at $35.72 – a one-day decline of 30.4%.

For more information on the Tandem class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TNDM

