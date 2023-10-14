MHTC and Cancer Care Experts Join Forces, Fuelled by #Thrive365, to Shine a Light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with breast cancer awareness month, the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) together with Subang Jaya Medical Centre, organised a thought-provoking panel discussion titled "'My family has a history of breast cancer, should I be worried? What screening should I do?" at the MHTC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. The event aimed to create more awareness on the importance of early detection and provide valuable insights into breast cancer prevention and screening methods.



The panel was joined by Dr. Teh Mei Sze, a Consultant Breast Surgeon (Oncoplastic), and Ms. Yoon Sook Yee, a Certified Genetic Counsellor, both shared their expertise and knowledge on breast cancer prevention, genetic factors, and the latest advancements in screening techniques.

The panel discussion is aligned with this year's breast cancer awareness month theme, Thrive365. This theme emphasises the importance of a holistic approach to breast cancer prevention and encourages individuals to prioritise their overall well-being throughout the year.

Breast cancer affects both genders, and it is crucial to raise awareness about the disease among men as well. According to recent statistics, breast cancer cases in Malaysia have been on the rise, with approximately 5,000 new cases reported each year. While some cases are hereditary, comprising only 5-10%, the majority of breast cancers result from factors like environment and lifestyle. Early detection plays a vital role in improving survival rates, and regular screenings are recommended for individuals above the age of 40.

Farizal B. Jaafar, Acting Chief Executive Officer of MHTC, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This event is a testament to our commitment in the battle against breast cancer. We are delighted to collaborate with one of the finalists of our Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital programme, Subang Jaya Medical Centre, to organise this session today. We hope that with such platforms, we can revive the idea of being more aware and more “alert” around breast cancer, a disease that for the most part is detectable in early stages, with better outcomes for those who are diagnosed with it.”

MHTC remains dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and saving lives. Through initiatives like discussions, MHTC aims to empower individuals with knowledge and encourage proactive steps towards breast cancer prevention and early detection.

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL



The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene, making it a key export service industry. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 90 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.

