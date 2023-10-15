Global Market Size for E-commerce Logistics Estimated to Hit by USD 1,968.08 Billion, at 20.8% CAGR Growth by 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Oct. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has broadcasted a recent study report titled "E-commerce Logistics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing), By Type (Forward, Reverse), By Model (3PL, 4PL, Others), By Operation, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

In accordance with Polaris Market Research, the global e-commerce logistics market Size & Share worth was estimated at USD 312.03 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand to USD 1,968.08 billion at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2032. The market for e-commerce logistics is seeing substantial growth, driven by numerous key factors. One of the important factors driving the growth is the explosive rise of the e-commerce sector.

E-commerce logistics, also known as e-logistics, is the process e-commerce brands use to fulfill the orders of their customers. It involves getting a product from the point of manufacturing to the point at which it’s delivered to consumers. E-commerce logistics is a sophisticated multi-stage process that encompasses a spectrum of services, which include managing inventory, shipping, warehousing, and distribution. Each of these services is reliant on each other, meaning e-commerce companies need to ensure that each one of them runs smoothly to get products delivered to consumers quickly and efficiently.

There are several different types of e-commerce logistics models, including forward logistics, reverse logistics, 3PL, and 4PL, amongst others. Using e-commerce logistics solutions has numerous advantages, such as scalability, valuable insights, and faster product returns. The growing prevalence of digital technologies has led to an upward tick in the demand for e-commerce logistics services, impacting the e-commerce logistics market demand favorably.

The surge in digital technologies, the rapid expansion of the cross-border e-commerce landscape, and the rising number of internet users are the major factors contributing to the market growth.

The market is expanding as a result of the rising trend of purchasing products through e-commerce websites.

The e-commerce logistics market segmentation is mainly based on service type, type, model, operation, vertical, and region.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest market share in 2022.

Agility Public Warehousing

Aramex International

CEVA Logistics

Clipper Logistics

DHL International

FedEx Corp.

Gati Ltd

Kenco Group

United Parcel Service

XPO Logistics

Important Growth Aspects of the Sector

The explosive growth of the e-commerce industry: The explosive rise of the e-commerce industry is one of the major drivers of the e-commerce logistics market. With the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector , logistic companies experience the challenge of managing complex supply chains. To maintain their competitive edge, some third-party logistics providers (3PLs) are opting for the multi-client fulfillment model that offers cost-efficiency compared to dedicated fulfillment models.

Shift to Online Shopping: The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the logistics sector positively. With brick-and-mortar stores being shut down, consumers turned to e-commerce platforms for their daily essentials, ranging from groceries to furniture and clothing. Notably, last-mile e-commerce delivery remained the most popular logistic service even after the pandemic was subsidized. This showcases the lasting impact of the shift to online shopping.

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,968.08 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 360.39 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 20.8% from 2023 – 2032 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Service Type, Type, Model, Operation, Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Purchasing products through e-commerce websites: The past few years have seen the emergence of a new trend of purchasing through e-commerce websites, replacing the traditional practice of visiting brick-and-mortar stores. From daily essentials and personal care items to furniture and electronics, a wide range of products can now be conveniently bought online. Projections state that the e-commerce logistics industry will experience remarkable growth in the near future, driven by factors such as widespread usage of smartphones, digitalization, and growing usage of digital payment options.

Rising adoption of advanced technologies: The e-commerce logistics market growth is further fueled by the increased usage of hardware technologies like Global Positioning System (GPS), Internet of Things (IoT), and barcode systems. These technologies are transforming the world of e-commerce logistics by offering improved efficiency and higher customer satisfaction.

Transportation Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

The transportation segment held the largest share of the e-commerce logistics market in 2022. This can largely be attributed to the important role road transportation systems play in streamlining last-mile deliveries. Road transportation is known for its high flexibility and accessibility. As a result, it’s often a preferred option for last-mile deliveries.

Furthermore, roads provide direct access to individual buildings and other premises. So, road transportation doesn’t have limitations on reaching individual apartments as with other transportation modes like airways or railways.

3PL Segment Held the Largest Share

By model, the 3PL segment accounted for the largest share of the e-commerce logistics market size. Availing the services of 3PL providers allows firms to focus on their core business activities, such as strategic planning, manufacturing, and R&D Also, it can greatly reduce the daily operational burdens for businesses.

For companies with limited in-house resources, outsourcing product fulfillment to a 3PL provider is a cost-effective way to handle high order volumes efficiently. Also, this approach can improve order fulfillment operations and streamline their supply chains.

Geographic Outlook

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region dominated the global market in 2022. This is largely because of the rising prevalence of smartphones and mobile connectivity in the region, resulting in increased demand for e-commerce and e-commerce logistics services. Besides, the advent of new players in the region has played a key role in expanding the online retail landscape, thereby driving the demand for reliable and timely logistics solutions.

Browse the Detail Report “E-commerce Logistics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing), By Type (Forward, Reverse), By Model (3PL, 4PL, Others), By Operation, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-commerce-logistics-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the e-commerce logistics market report based on service type, type, model, and operation. vertical, and region:

By Service Type Outlook

Transportation

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

Warehousing

Mega Centers

Hubs/Delivery Centers

Returns Processing Centers

Others

By Type Outlook

Forward Logistics

Reverse Logistics

By Operation Outlook

Domestic

International

By Model Outlook

3PL

4PL

Others

By Vertical Outlook

Apparels

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

