Carmot Therapeutics Highlights Clinical Data from its Pipeline of Treatments for Obesity and Diabetes at ObesityWeek®

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carmot Therapeutics Inc. (Carmot), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing therapeutics for people with metabolic diseases, today announced positive results from the following studies: a study of CT-388 to evaluate the safety/tolerability, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of CT-388 in people with overweight/obesity without type 2 diabetes (T2D), a study of CT-868 assessing the efficacy and safety of CT-868 in overweight/obese patients with T2D, and a preclinical mechanism of action (MOA) study to investigate the impact of a unimolecular dual biased GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist (RA) in regulating weight loss and food intake. The results are summarized in three poster presentations taking place at ObesityWeek® October 14-17, 2023.

“Overall, we are very pleased with the results emerging from our CT-388 and CT-868 programs. Given the association of obesity and insulin resistance and risk for T2D, results from the CT-388 study showing clinically meaningful weight loss with improved glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity have significant implications for the potential of CT-388 as a disease-modifying therapeutic for both obesity and type 2 diabetes,” said Manu Chakravarthy, MD, PhD, Carmot’s Chief Scientific & Medical Officer. “Additionally, with CT-868, to see such a dramatic improvement in glycemic control from this Phase 2 study coupled with our prior results demonstrating the potential for GIP-mediated insulin independent glucose disposal provides robust clinical and mechanistic support for CT-868 as an effective adjunctive treatment for patients living with type 1 diabetes.”

Dr. Chakravarthy added, “Data from the CT-859, the mouse analog of CT-868, rodent experiments highlight the actions of a fully biased dual GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist in the central nervous system to induce sustained food intake suppression and weight loss. We’re looking forward to evaluating the implications of these results for CT-868 in humans.”

Summaries of the three presentations are as follows:

CT-388, a Novel GLP-1/GIP Receptor Modulator, Improved Insulin Sensitivity in Overweight/Obese Adults

Poster-105: October 15, 11:45 am – 1:15 pm CDT

In a Phase 1 placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical trial, 24 participants were randomized 3:1 (6 to CT-388, 2 to placebo) to evaluate the safety/tolerability, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of ascending doses of CT-388 in participants with overweight and obesity without T2D. An oral glucose tolerance test was performed on Day -1 (baseline) and Day 23 (post the 4th dose). The results were as follows:

Statistically significant weight loss was observed after four weeks of treatment. CT-388 dosed at 5/8/12/12 mg produced 8.4% weight loss (~17 lbs) accompanied by a decrease in waist and hip circumference. In the setting of an OGTT, glucose AUC 0-120 was significantly reduced in all CT-388 cohorts compared to placebo (P<0.001), whereas insulin AUC 0-120 and C-peptide AUC 0-120 were reduced in participants with baseline BMI ≥30. In the fasted state, glucose, insulin, C-peptide, and HOMA-IR were all reduced at Day 23 compared to their corresponding baseline values in all CT-383 cohorts.

CT-388 was well tolerated in insulin-resistant obese participants with the most common adverse events (AEs) being GI-related, consistent with the incretin class.

Overall, these data support further clinical evaluation of CT-388, with higher doses while maintaining and exploring simpler titration schemes, for the treatment of obesity, T2D and other weight-related comorbidities. Carmot has designed the ongoing Phase 1/2 CT-388 clinical trial to evaluate a higher starting dose, a higher maximum dose and simpler titration schemes. Carmot expects to initiate additional Phase 2 trials for obesity and T2D.



Phase 2 Study of CT-868, a Novel Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Modulator, in Overweight/Obese T2D Adults

Poster-530: October 17, 11:45 am – 1:15 pm CDT

In a Phase 2, 26-week, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical trial, 103 participants were randomized across 3 treatment groups (placebo, CT-868 1.75mg, and CT-868 4mg) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CT-868 administered daily by subcutaneous injection in overweight/obese T2D participants suboptimally controlled with diet and exercise with and without metformin. The results were as follows:

HbA1c improved significantly from baseline in CT-868 arms compared with placebo at Week 26 with a mean treatment difference in HbA1c for CT-868 4.0 mg vs. placebo of -2.31% (95% CI -3.03 to -1.58, p<0.001).

Approximately 70% of participants treated with CT-868 achieved HbA1c in the non-diabetes range (< 6.5%) compared to ~18% of participants who received placebo (p<0.01).

Significant improvements in cardiovascular risk factors such as lipid parameters and blood pressure were observed across the CT-868 treated groups relative to those treated with placebo.

CT-868 was well-tolerated with no treatment-related discontinuation, with the most common adverse effects being GI-related and mostly mild in severity. No clinically significant hypoglycemia was reported.

These data support continued investigation of CT-868 at higher doses in future studies.



Overall, these data demonstrate a robust effect of CT-868 on glycemic control. In addition, results from our previous preclinical experiments and phase 1b studies in participants with T2D provide mechanistic support for CT-868’s potential impact on insulin independent glucose disposal. Together, these data provide strong rationale to pursue CT-868 as an adjunct to insulin for the treatment of T1D. Carmot is currently conducting a Phase 1b mechanism of action clinical trial in patients with T1D to assess glucose homeostasis, and expects to conduct a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in patients with overweight/obesity with T1D.



CT-859, a dual biased GLP-1R/GIPR modulator, prolongs food intake suppression & weight loss effects

Poster-529: October 17, 11:45 am – 1:15 pm CDT

In this rodent study, CT-859 (the mouse analog of CT-868) was investigated to assess the impact of a centrally administered unimolecular dual GLP-1/GIP RA in regulating food intake (FI) and weight loss (WL). CT-859, a fully cAMP-biased dual GLP-1/GIP RA that exhibits no β-arrestin coupling at either receptor, was administered to GLP-1R knockout (KO) mice and wildtype (WT) mice by intracerebroventricular injection. The results from this study are as follows:

CT-859 had no effect in the GLP-1R KO mice, but decreased food intake and body weight in WT mice in a dose-dependent manner even after 24 hours post-dose.

CT-859 produced greater reduction in body weight and food intake when compared to liraglutide at the same dose.

Biased signaling in the central nervous system is important to induce a sustained effect on food intake suppression and weight loss; these effects are centrally mediated.



About CT-388

CT-388 is a once-weekly subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes (T2D). CT-388 was designed to have potent activity on both the GLP-1 and GIP receptors but with minimal to no ß-arrestin recruitment on either receptor. This biased signaling significantly minimizes receptor internalization and consequent desensitization, which Carmot believes leads to prolonged pharmacological activity. It is currently being studied in a multi-part, multi-cohort Phase 1/2 clinical trial in people with overweight/obesity with and without T2D.

About CT-868

CT-868 is a once-daily subcutaneous injectable, dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed as an adjunct to insulin for the treatment of people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) with overweight or obesity. CT-868 was designed to be potent on both GLP-1 and GIP receptors with no ß-arrestin recruitment to either receptor (i.e. fully biased). It is currently being studied in a Phase 1b mechanism of action clinical trial in people with T1D to assess glucose homeostasis. Carmot plans to conduct a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial in people with overweight or obesity with T1D.