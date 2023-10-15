INVNT™ reveals its massive tech and innovation-driven line-up of speakers for SXSW Sydney® 2023





INVNT™, the Global Live Brand Storytelling agency and the official host and curator of SXSW Sydney ®, has revealed the expansive line-up and program for SXSW Sydney’s Discovery Stage in the Tech & Innovation Expo.

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVNT has announced its innovation-packed line-up of disruptive trailblazers who will be sharing their ideas and expertise on “The Discovery Stage” in the Tech & Innovation Expo from 18 to 21 October at SXSW Sydney .

Centered around future-forward conversations, the Discovery Stage presented by INVNT is providing four days of emerging ideas and disruptive conversations, where attendees can go deep into the topics, trends and emerging technologies transforming the world. With topics as diverse as the culture of fandom, the future of design innovation, space, robotics, the convergence of art and AI, and many others, audiences will hear directly from the people shaping the future across all domains.

INVNT's line-up of headline speakers presenting include:

Adam Spencer - Maths Geek, Television Presenter, Comedian and Author

Alice Motion - Associate Professor & Deputy Director, Sydney Nano Institute at University of Sydney

Ashley Chang - YouTube Culture & Trends Lead, APAC at Google

Betty - Founder and CEO at Deadfellaz

Calvin Luk - Leader for Exterior Design for BMW Group Advanced Design, Project Lead Design at BMW ///M Automobile

Chris Szymczak - Innovation Manager at UNICEF

Christopher McNamara - Chief Revenue Officer at Remote

Craig Kuszny - Global Culinary Innovation Manager at v2food

Dan Brockwell - Co-Founder & Head of School at Earlywork

Danielle Johansen - Founder & CEO at Threadicated

Dr Ben Hamer - Chief Futurist, Professor, Future of Work Influencer

Dr James Petrie - CEO at Nourish Ingredients

Dr Karl Kruszelnicki - Australian Science Communicator

Dr Kitty Lo - Principal Data Scientist at Nearmap

Dr Mark Liu - Founder at Zero-Waste Fashion

Dr Michael Bewley - VP, AI & Computer Vision at Nearmap

Dr Michelle Dickinson (Nanogirl) - Nanotechnologist & Science Educator

Dr Mike Haywood - Co Founder at BlockTrust & Brandpay

Ernesto Rodríguez Vecilla - Head of Culinary Innovation at Nourish Ingredients

Felicity McVay – Presenter with Forbes, Advisor

Fiona Wang - Co-Founder at The Fluid Project

Gareth Leeding - Global Chief Strategy Officer at Livewire

Gemma O’Brien - Internationally renowned Designer and Artist

Hannon Comazzetto - CEO & Founder at AirRobe

Happy Decay - Australian Street Artist / Muralist

Hayden Cox - Founder of Haydenshapes and Inventor of FutureFlex

Hichame Assi - CEO at Envato

Ian Gardiner - Investment Partner at Jelix Ventures and Co-Founder at Innovation Bay

James Bergin - Executive General Manager - Technology Strategy & Integration at Xero

Jeanette Cheah - CEO & Co-Founder at HEX Ed

Jonathan Williams - Head of Marketing at Polestar

Jordy Kitschke - Founder at Flux

Jules Lund - Australian television presenter and founder of TRIBE

Justin Drape - CEO and Co-Founder at Exceptional ALIEN & Co-Founder at The Monkeys

Karen Ferry - Executive Creative Director, Writer and Television Personality

Karima Ben Abdelmalek - CEO / President at Happn

Karlie Noon - PhD Candidate in Astronomy and Astrophysics

Kate Marsden - Head of Global Brand Partnerships at Canva

Kerry Murphy - Co-Founder/CEO at The Fabricant

Kim Berry - Editor at Food & Drink Business

Kyle Redding - Global Partner Development at AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Leah Simmons - Creator / Founder - KAAIAA

Leanne Robers - Co-Founder & Co-CEO at She Loves Tech

Lee Constable - Science Communicator, Television Presenter and Biologist

Luella Moore - Games Festival Program Manager at SXSW Sydney

LYDS - Experimental Performance Artist

Mary Lou Ryan - Co-founder & Director of Sustainability at Bassike

Matt Hermans - Mixed Reality Creator / Founder at Electric Lens Co.

Mick Carr - Founder & CEO at Grub Lab

Miguel Maestre - Spanish-Australian Chef and Restaurateur

Neil Perry - Australian Chef, Restaurateur, Author and Television Presenter

Patrick Millington Buck - Senior Marketing Manager, Commercial Partnerships at Virgin Australia

Paul Swann - Executive Creative Tinker at Thinkerbell

Professor Genevieve Bell - Distinguished Professor & Director, School of Cybernetics

Professor Rocky Scopelliti - World-Renowned Futurologist

Rachael Williams - Head of Personal Systems at HP Australia and New Zealand

Rajiv Parikh - President at TooFar Media

Renece Brewster - CEO and Co-founder at Visual Domain, Co MD at Girls In Tech Australia

Richy Penny - Master Networker, DJ & Entrepreneur

Roger Chandler - Vice President and General Manager Enthusiast PC and Workstation

Segment at Intel Corporation

Rosanna Iacono - CEO & Advisor at The Growth Activists, Independent Chair at Seamless

Rowena Westphalen - SVP Solution and Customer Advisory at Salesforce

Sarah Moran - Founder and CEO at Girl Geek Academy

Scott Cleaver - Chief Innovation Officer at No Standing

Scott Cullather - President & CEO, [INVNT GROUP] and CEO, INVNT.ATOM

Tahlia Phillips - General Manager at Concrete Playground

Tim York - CEO at v2food

Tom Nash - Keynote Speaker, DJ and Quadruple Amputee

Veronica Mason - High-Performance Coach, Technology Lawyer

Wade Kingsley - Founding Partner at Adroitly

Plus special appearances & experiential moments from the members of INVNT team

“The Discovery Stage is going to be a standout stage for SXSW Sydney, and as leaders in the innovation and technology space - we’re grateful that the team has trusted INVNT with the curation of the stage. We’ve got a line-up of thought-leaders, innovators, and creators from some of the world’s most impactful brands. Adopting our mantra of “Challenge Everything”, we’re going to be challenging conventions and driving forward conversations and stories set to disrupt, and inspire the future of creativity. We’ve developed our programming to ignite ideas and drive provocative conversations for entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, tech and innovation enthusiasts,” says Laura Roberts, Managing Director of [INVNT GROUP] APAC.

The Discovery Stage will be held at the SXSW Sydney Tech and Innovation Expo of the International Convention Center (ICC) Sydney, from October 18-21, with the wider SXSW Sydney Event running from October 15-22. Venue will be subject to capacity. More information available at www.sxswsydney.com .

Programmed in collaboration with the company’s APAC operations is INVNT.ATOM™ , the digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™ , who have provided its Web3 and tech-backed expertise to support the curation of the lineup.

