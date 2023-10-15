Edible Flakes Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 12 Billion Globally by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Oct. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global edible flakes market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 12 billion by the end of 2033, recording a CAGR of 7%, according to a study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



The market is progressing rapidly and is an expanding segment of the worldwide food business. Edible flakes, which include cereal flakes, oat flakes, rice flakes, and corn flakes, have grown in popularity among customers of all ages due to their ease of use, nutritional value, and diversity. Dietary changes such as rising veganism, vegetarianism, and gluten-free diets are driving the demand for edible flakes. Manufacturers are continuing to develop food items that cater to these specific dietary habits to capture a larger client base.

Diversification, innovation, and sustainability efforts in the market are projected to continue impacting its progress. The edible flakes market is positioned for additional expansion and innovation in the years ahead as consumer preferences vary and global health trends continue to emphasize the need for a balanced diet.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 12 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for edible flakes is estimated at US$ 6.1 billion by 2023.

Worldwide sales of edible flakes are predicted to rise at a 7% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The market is projected to be valued at US$ 12 billion by the end of 2033.

Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are the top three regions in the global market for edible flakes.

Europe accounts for roughly 33% of global sales of edible flakes.

The cornflakes segment accounted for 39% of the market share in 2022.

"In the dynamic landscape of the edible flakes market, consumer preferences and innovation are the driving forces behind its growth. As the market evolves, companies are prioritizing innovation and sustainability to retain their competitive edge. Manufacturers are increasingly using sustainable packaging materials and sourcing ingredients locally to lessen their environmental imprint,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods Inc.

Nestlé S.A

Dr. August Oetker KG

Kellogg Co.

Bagrrys India Ltd

H. & J. Brüggen Kg

Quaker Oats Company

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd

PepsiCo Inc.

General Mills Inc

Marico Ltd

Aarrowhead Mills

GD Foods

Rising Awareness about Clean Eating Fueling Demand for Edible Flakes

Consumers today are more aware of nutrition and the importance of making healthy food choices. Edible flakes are considered a healthy and balanced breakfast alternative as they are produced from whole grains, oats, and other nutritious ingredients.

Consumers are perusing food labels more closely as they seek low sugar, low salt, and high fiber options. Brands that can align their offers with these health and wellness trends by providing goods with less sugar, whole ingredients, and natural additives are more likely to see increased sales.

When compared to sugary cereals, edible flakes, particularly those derived from whole grains, oats, or other healthy ingredients, are seen as a healthier breakfast option. They mostly contain fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them appealing to health-conscious customers. Gluten-free, organic, and non-GMO edible flakes are also in high demand, reflecting the desire of consumers for cleaner, more transparent food options.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the edible flakes market for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (conventional, organic), type (corn flakes, oat flakes, wheat flakes, rice flakes, others), and distribution channel (convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, online retailers, other), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

