Ensurge’s Microbattery Technology Validated in a Peer-Reviewed Paper Published by One of the Energy Industry’s Top Research Journals

SAN JOSE, Calif., October 16, 2023 – Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) (“Ensurge” or the “Company”), today announces that a peer-reviewed paper describing its solid-state lithium thin-film battery technology has been accepted in the American Chemical Society’s ACS Energy Letters, one of the world’s top journals covering electrochemistry, energy and fuels, and nanoscience and nanotechnology. The paper’s authors include Ensurge Executive Vice President of Technology Development Arvind Kamath and Shirley Meng, Ensurge technology advisory board member, and a Professor of Molecular Engineering at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago.



"This stands as a resounding affirmation of Ensurge's dedicated journey towards a scalable and profoundly marketable transformative battery technology. Ensurge's strides represent significant progress within the scientific community, encompassing a deeper comprehension of all-solid-state battery materials, deposition methodologies, layered architectures, and other pivotal technological facets," said Lars Eikeland, Ensurge's CEO. "We take immense pride in our team's contribution to the publication of this paper in one of the field's most widely recognized journals. It exemplifies our collaborative spirit and collective endeavor, yielding technological accomplishments that pave the way for the commercialization of the inaugural microbattery, poised to transcend conventional lithium battery constraints, ushering in a new era of electronic innovations."

The ACS Energy Letters article by D. Cheng et al is titled “Manufacturing Scale-Up of Anodeless Solid State Lithium Thin Film Batteries for High Volumetric Energy Density Applications.” It describes Ensurge’s compact, rechargeable 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery for form-factor-constrained wearables and other high-performance electronic devices that need greater volumetric energy density (VED), fast charging, safety, long cycle life, and compatibility with surface-mount technology (SMT) assembly into product PCBs. The paper also explains how these capabilities are delivered using an anodeless architecture and low-waste, roll-to-roll fabrication process in a simplified manufacturing environment.

ACS Energy Letters is currently ranked the #1 journal in the Web of Science Electrochemistry category, and ranks within the top 10 journals for Physical Chemistry, Energy & Fuels, and Nanoscience & Nanotechnology. The publication is one of a growing portfolio of more than 80 ACS Publications journals that are the most cited in chemistry.

About ACS

The American Chemical Society (ACS) is a nonprofit organization chartered by the U.S. Congress. ACS’ mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of Earth and all its people. The Society is a global leader in promoting excellence in science education and providing access to chemistry-related information and research through its multiple research solutions, peer-reviewed journals, scientific conferences, eBooks and weekly news periodical Chemical & Engineering News. ACS journals are among the most cited, most trusted and most read within the scientific literature; however, ACS itself does not conduct chemical research. As a leader in scientific information solutions, its CAS division partners with global innovators to accelerate breakthroughs by curating, connecting and analyzing the world’s scientific knowledge. ACS’ main offices are in Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

