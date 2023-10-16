Lleida.net's SaaS services grew steadily in Q3 2023

Madrid, October 16 - Spanish-listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) today announced its Q3 2023 production data preview, emphasizing sustained growth in various Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings.

The company saw growth in nearly all business lines, underscoring the robustness of its technological solutions.

A standout during the quarter was the category involving standard contracts, which registered an increase of 33.30%, totaling approximately 800,000. The contracting activities of telecommunications companies and financial institutions in Latin America propelled this rise.

During this quarter, the count of circuits used for API electronic contract signatures increased by 13% compared to the same period last year, surpassing the 1,000 mark for the first time. Europe's telecom and real estate sectors and consumer finance companies in Latin America mainly contributed to this growth.

The category of non-standard circuits also saw an increase of 19.81%, amassing over 1.1 million transactions. Insurance contracts in Europe and credit card issuance in Spain spearheaded this upswing.

However, the number of unique users engaging with the registered email service decreased by 18% to 1,653, compared to the same period last year. Traffic was largely driven by notifications related to infrastructure services and insurance.

In September alone, the throughput for registered email exceeded 426,000, averaging around 258 messages sent per user per month.

There was a minor decrease in registered SMS traffic compared to Q2 2022, primarily used by insurance and utilities companies in Europe. Approximately 1.96 million registered SMS messages were sent during this period using Lleida.net's technology.

Lleida.net, founded in 1995, first went public in Madrid in 2015. It later executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and OTC Markets in New York in 2020.

The company has accrued 303 patents in over 60 countries, solidifying its position as an innovator in the fields of registered electronic signatures, notifications, and contracting.





