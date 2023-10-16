IDEX Biometrics enables rapid Mastercard certification with major card manufacturer

Oslo, Norway – 16 October 2023–A leading card manufacturer has received a Letter of Approval (LoA) from Mastercard for biometric smart cards based on the recent IDEX Pay certified biometric solution.

This LoA was received only a few weeks after IDEX Biometrics certification, allowing the card manufacturer to rapidly move to industrialized production of biometric payment cards. In anticipation of the certification, the card manufacturer has placed a production order, as previously announced by IDEX Biometrics.

“Receiving their LoA so shortly after the IDEX Biometrics certification, demonstrates the efficacy and impact of the IDEX Biometrics fast-track industrial production of biometric payment cards, paired with Mastercard’s efficient certification process” said Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics. Card manufacturers can now support banks, governments and enterprises in bringing biometric smart cards for payments and digital authentication to consumers globally.”

