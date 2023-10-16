Transparent OLED Market worth US$ 12 billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surging ahead at an astronomical CAGR of 18%, the global transparent OLED market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 12 billion by the end of the study period (2023 to 2033). South Korea, China, and Japan are projected to be leading countries driving transparent OLED panel innovation in the future.



Advertising in the modern digital world is constantly changing and the advent of transparent OLED displays has shone a light on how innovative digital signage could be. A growing number of organizations opting for digital signage to promote their business and continual innovation in the transparent OLED tech space are also projected to benefit market growth in the long run.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 12 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 18% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 30 Tables No. of Figures 127 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global transparent OLED market stands at a valuation of US$ 2.3 billion.

Worldwide sales of transparent OLEDs are projected to increase at a CAGR of 18% over the next ten years.

By 2033-end, the transparent OLED market is set to reach US$ 12 billion.

Growing popularity of digital signage, advancements in OLED technology, and growing adoption of transparent displays in industry verticals such as retail, automotive, and consumer electronics are slated to be prime market drivers.

High cost of development and manufacturing of transparent OLED panels is a major restraint hurting market development.

Transparent OLED sales in Asia Pacific are forecasted to account for more than 50% of the global market share by the end of 2033.

Retail and automotive sectors are projected to account for the high deployment of transparent OLEDs over the next ten years.



“Creating affordable transparent OLED panels is estimated to be crucial for all established as well as new transparent OLED manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Neoview Kolon

LG

Samsung

Planar

BOE

SMD

SONY

Hisense

Visionox

Sample Technology

Sichuan CCO Display Technology



Winning Strategy

Transparent OLED manufacturers should invest in research and development to make their products more cost-effective and affordable for the general population. Companies should also focus on expanding the application scope of their products to tap into new grounds for revenue generation and business expansion.

This elaborate transparent OLEDs market research study by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, offers an insight on key strategies being used by established as well as incoming transparent OLED vendors.

In June 2022, LG Display, a leading name in display technologies, held its Open Innovation Forum (OIF) in Las Vegas, United States. The company introduced several new transparent OLED display solutions that were jointly developed with start-ups and dedicated customers from around the world. LG had teamed up with companies such as Gensler and EXA E&C. to create innovative transparent display solutions.

In July 2023, Plug and Play, a renowned innovation platform for connecting start-ups, introduced a new Transparent OLED showcase at its headquarters in Silicon Valley, United States. The showcase is set up in partnership with LG Display which has been their display partner.

Country-wise Perspectives

Why is the US a Major Market for Suppliers of Transparent OLED?

"Growing Usage of Retail Automation and Surge in Demand for Digital Signage"

American retail infrastructure is going through significant changes as automation takes hold in this industry. Transparent OLED shipments are anticipated to be significantly increased over the course of the projection period as a result of the rising use of automated retail kiosks and self-checkout systems in retail locations in the United States. Transparent display panels are expected to be in great demand in the future due to the advertising sector's extensive usage of digital signage to produce creative and eye-catching advertising campaigns.

The transparent OLED market is expected to expand as a result of OLED technology advancements and US businesses adopting the technology quickly. Transparent OLED panel producers can showcase their products and draw attention on a worldwide scale thanks to the establishment of tech expos and electronics fairs in the United States.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global transparent OLED market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (AMOLED displays, PMOLED displays), display size (small, medium, large), flexibility (flexible, rigid, foldable), component (backplanes, substrates, frontplanes, encapsulation), and application (retail, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

