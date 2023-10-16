Global Air Purifier Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2023-2028 - Increasing Demand for Smart Air Purifiers in Co-Working Spaces

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Purifier Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air purifier market is expected to reach a value of $26.72 billion by 2028 from $13 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.76% from 2022 to 2028

The global air purifier market is currently experiencing robust growth, gaining widespread popularity and achieving significant penetration in several countries, including China, India, and the United States.

These regions boast a higher number of market players, resulting in increased fragmentation and intensified competition within the industry. Notably, major players from the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and North America collectively account for a substantial share of over 60% in the overall market.

Conversely, countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia lack significant players in the air purifier market, presenting significant opportunities for vendors to expand their operations, particularly in densely populated areas with elevated pollution levels. Moreover, certain European nations remain under-penetrated, offering substantial growth potential that can be harnessed.

Within the APAC region, there is a pronounced dominance, with APAC leading the global air purifier market and exhibiting a noteworthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.96% throughout the forecast period. Key countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, and India, contribute significantly to the growth of air purifiers within APAC. The rapid proliferation and heightened demand for air purifiers in these countries can be primarily attributed to the escalating pollution levels.

Nevertheless, a knowledge gap persists among consumers and manufacturers, presenting challenges for swift market penetration. However, with the growing consumer awareness concerning various air purifier types capable of eliminating harmful gases from the environment, it is anticipated that demand for these products will witness substantial growth.

Notably, the commercial and industrial sectors, particularly within settings such as hospitals, hotels, offices, and various healthcare facilities, are expected to experience higher rates of air purifier adoption.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Government and Non-Governmental Efforts for Environmental Protection

In 1990, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) introduced the Clean Air Act Amendments, which outlined a collaborative approach involving federal, state, local, and tribal governments to curtail pollution.

The U.S. government has been proactive in implementing air quality programs aimed at ensuring the safety of both residential and industrial environments. Additionally, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has taken measures to establish California Ambient Air Quality Standards, providing protection against the adverse impacts of air pollution on the public.

These programs and initiatives serve a dual purpose by not only raising public awareness but also drawing the attention of international bodies to the current and future air pollution challenges facing the world. Various governmental and non-governmental organizations are actively engaged in spotlighting the detrimental effects of air pollution on both human health and the environment, seeking to garner support from national and global communities.

Rising Urbanization

Urbanization denotes the increasing proportion of the population residing in urban areas, with over 50% of the global population now dwelling in cities. The rapid expansion of urbanization and industrialization, driven by economic development, has amplified concerns about environmental pollution.

The burgeoning urban population exerts a significant influence on air quality, with the proliferation of vehicles emitting pollutants contributing to the deterioration of air conditions. Consequently, this surge in urbanization, coupled with heightened consumer awareness, is anticipated to drive the growth of the global air purifier market.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION TYPE



The global air purifier market by the application can be segmented into residential, office spaces, hospitals, hospitality, airports, educational institutes, shopping malls, gyms & fitness centers, government centers, and others.

The residential application segment dominated the global air purifier market in 2022. With the increase in home pollutants, there is a high demand for residential air purifiers. These pollutants generally occur by smoke, cooking fuels, personal product such as deodorants, mosquito coils, and other products at home.

Indoor air pollution is considered one of the top five environmental health risks. Therefore, the demand for residential air purifiers is expected to increase in regions with particularly high pollution.



INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE



The global air purifier market by HEPA technology held the largest technology segmental share. HEPA and activated carbon purifiers are filter-based air purifiers, and ionic technology is the filter-less technology used in air purifiers.

The demand for HEPA filters is increasing as they effectively remove small particles and pollutants. However, these filters require high maintenance and replacement every three to four months. The applications of HEPA filters consist of commercial spaces and various industrial and residential spaces.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The online distribution held most of the global air purifier market share in 2022. The segment is booming as e-commerce channels are witnessing increased sales. The demand for air purifiers has increased with rising air pollution in various cities worldwide.

Increased sales of these air purifiers have been witnessed in almost all countries, including China, the U.S. India, Canada, and others. Companies have witnessed high growth in online sales since the pandemic, and online sales of air purifiers are expected to grow during the forecast period.

Further, offline stores also act as a major platform for air purifier sales. However, sales by online channels are expected to see an increase in the future.

INSIGHTS BY CADR



The global air purifier market by distribution CADR can be broadly classified as medium, low, and high. The CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) indicates the air volume filtered by an air purifier.

CADR ratings compare the amount of clean air from the air purifiers; the higher the CADR ratings, the more efficient is the air purifier. The medium CAGR accounts for the largest segmental share. CADR is measured in CFM or cubic feet per minute. In Asian and European countries, the CADR is measured in cubic meters per hour.

