Kuwait Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Kuwait City Emerges as the Prime Choice for Development

The Kuwait data center market is expected to reach a value of $352.3 million by 2028 from $198.5 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.03%

This comprehensive report delves into the Kuwait data center market, providing detailed insights into both existing and upcoming facilities. It covers investments in critical areas such as IT, electrical and mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The report also offers a thorough examination of market sizing and investment estimates for various segments.

Kuwait City emerges as the prime choice for data center development in the region, primarily due to its proximity to end-users.

In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Kuwait stands as the second-ranked country for the availability of 5G telecommunications networks, boasting a commendable rate of 33.6%. Telecom operators, namely Ooredoo Kuwait and Zain Kuwait, are actively working towards the deployment of commercial 5G services within the region.

The Kuwait data center market benefits from the presence of four operational submarine cables that connect the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. An exciting development is the imminent arrival of the 2Africa submarine cable, set to establish critical connections between Kuwait and several Middle Eastern, African, European, and Asian countries.

Notably, the Kuwait data center landscape features prominent cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, and Google. Google, for instance, has announced plans to establish a new cloud region in January 2023, extending its services to local clients, including the Government of Kuwait and the Alshaya Group.

Microsoft's robust ecosystem and cloud-based services in Kuwait have played a pivotal role in driving technology adoption, with significant investments expected to create approximately 13,000 new jobs in the country by 2024.

Kuwait currently hosts six operational colocation data centers, with key players including Ooredoo, Gulf Data Hub, Kuwait Telecommunication Company (stc), and Zajil Telecom. These colocation facilities predominantly adhere to Tier III standards, with roughly ten data center facilities receiving Tier III certification for both construction and design from the Uptime Institute.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Kuwait colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Kuwait by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Kuwait data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Kuwait

Data Center Colocation Market in Kuwait

The Kuwait data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

What will be the market size of the Kuwait data center market?

How many data centers are there in Kuwait?

What are the driving factors in the Kuwait data center market?

Who are the key investors in the market in 2022?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $198.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $352.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Kuwait

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

Tier Standard

