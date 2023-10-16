Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market Size 2023 and 2030 |Emerging Trends and Technology Assessment | Emerging Product Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market valued at US$ 7.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 15.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Logistics robotics automation machines, sometimes known as logistics automation robots, are complex robotic devices meant to automate different logistics and supply chain jobs. Sensors, cameras, and complex algorithms enable these robots to execute activities such as picking, packing, sorting, and delivering goods in warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfilment centers.

The necessity for effective order fulfilment in the e-commerce era, labor shortages, cost efficiency, technical improvements, supply chain optimization, flexibility, sustainability goals, and the rapid return on investment are driving the global market for logistics automatic robotics machines.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including function, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on function, pick & place segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.

Based on application, warehouse segment dominated the global logistics automatic robotics machine market and it is anticipated that it will remain dominant over the forecast period.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 7.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 19.6 billion Growth Rate 15.4% Dominant Segment Warehouse Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increased accuracy of robotics

Cost efficiency

Rising E-commerce demand Companies Profiled FANUC CORPORATION

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

KUKA AG

ABB

Yaskawa America

Omron Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

Vecna Robotics

Dematic

Toshiba Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global logistics automatic robotics machine market include,

In October 2023, Niryo, an industrial startup specialising in the design of compact collaborative robotic arms, has closed a € 6.4 million round of financing, ushering in a new phase in its goal of revolutionising the collaborative robotics sector on a worldwide scale.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global logistics automatic robotics machine market growth include FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, KUKA AG, ABB, Yaskawa America, Omron Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, Vecna Robotics, Dematic, and Toshiba Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global logistics automatic robotics machine market based on function, application and region

Global Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Function Pick and Place Palletizing and Depalletizing Transportation Packaging

Global Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Healthcare Warehouse Hospitality Others

Global Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market US Canada Latin America Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Logistics Automatic Robotics Machine Report:

What will be the market value of the global logistics automatic robotics machine market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global logistics automatic robotics machine market?

What are the market drivers of the global logistics automatic robotics machine market?

What are the key trends in the global logistics automatic robotics machine market?

Which is the leading region in the global logistics automatic robotics machine market?

What are the major companies operating in the global logistics automatic robotics machine market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global logistics automatic robotics machine market?

