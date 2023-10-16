Pet Care Market Size Projected to Attain $368.88 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive 100-Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet care market size was valued at USD 235.32 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 246.66 billion in 2023 to USD 368.88 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ cites this information in its research report, titled “Pet Care Market, 2023-2030”.

The report provides an account of the vital factors boosting the global business landscape throughout the forecast period. It further gives an analysis of the major trends propelling the overall business scenario over the projected period. Additional aspects include merger agreements, acquisitions, and the launch of numerous solutions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Market Expansion Favored by Increasing Government Spending

Pet care market growth is being impelled by an escalation in spending on pet products such as grooming, healthcare, food, and others. The rise is due to increasing infrastructural facilities in several stores which are likely to support the consumption rate of products.

However, the business growth could be restrained by the high cost associated with high-quality products.

COVID-19 Impact:

Rise in Market Share Driven by Increasing Social Isolation Amid the Pandemic Period

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an escalation in social isolation amid lockdown restrictions. This elevated the demand for pet ownership across various regions. Furthermore, dog owners were extremely conscious regarding the prevention of dogs from infections. However, the pandemic led to the shutdown of pet food stores in several countries.

What are the factors driving applications of the Pet Care Market?

Increasing pet humanization and the growing trend of pet adoption, leading to higher demand for premium and specialized pet care products and services.

Rising awareness about pet health and well-being, resulting in a surge in the demand for veterinary services, nutritious pet food, and advanced pet care solutions.

Shift in consumer preferences towards natural and organic pet products, driven by concerns over the quality and safety of pet consumables and accessories.

Technological advancements in the pet care industry, such as the development of smart pet products and advanced healthcare devices, facilitating better monitoring and management of pet health.

Expansion of e-commerce platforms, providing convenient access to a wide range of pet care products, contributing to the market growth globally.

Increasing disposable income in emerging economies, leading to higher spending on pet care products and services, and driving market expansion in these regions.

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Pet Food Products

Veterinary Care

Others

By Pet Type

Dog

Cat

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

the Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Driven by Increasing Pet Care Expenditure in U.S. and Canada

North America pet care market share is set to exhibit remarkable expansion throughout the study period. The rise is propelled by the enormous expenditure in Canada and the U.S.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to record substantial growth over the forecast period. The surge is driven by the increasing presence of major players and manufacturing facilities in countries such as China and India.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Enter Collaborations to Propel Business Landscape

Major companies are centered on the adoption of an array of initiatives for the consolidation of their market positions. These steps comprise merger agreements, acquisitions, and the rollout of new products. Additional initiatives include a rise in research activities and the development of new solutions.

Key Industry Development:

September 2021 – Petmate acquired Platinum Equity. The acquisition would help the company in enhancing investment with regards to manufacturing capabilities and product launches.

