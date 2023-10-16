Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Predicted to Reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2031 – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global demand for air quality monitoring equipment is estimated to exceed US$ 4.7 billion by 2031, developing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The air quality monitoring equipment market has experienced significant growth due to rising awareness about environmental pollution and its impact on public health.



These monitoring devices are essential for measuring and analyzing air pollutants, including particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and gases like nitrogen dioxide and ozone. Key drivers of this market include increased industrialization, urbanization, and government regulations aimed at maintaining air quality standards. Environmental agencies and industries rely on this equipment for compliance, public health, and pollution control.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17072

Cities globally are deploying monitoring networks to assess pollution levels and formulate effective policies. Technological advancements, including the integration of IoT, AI, and remote sensing technologies, have enhanced the precision and efficiency of these devices.

Industries like healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing rely on air quality monitoring equipment to maintain safe working environments and comply with regulations. As concerns about air pollution intensify, the air quality monitoring equipment market is expected to expand further, addressing the growing need for clean and breathable air.

Competitive Landscape

The air quality monitoring equipment market features intense competition among key players, such as

Aeroqual

Ecotech

Vaisala

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TSI Inc.

Horiba Ltd.

Siemens AG

Kaiterra

Chemtrols Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Envirotech Instruments Private Limited

SV Tech Engineers

Vasthi Instruments Pvt. Ltd



These industry leaders focus on innovative technologies and strategic collaborations to maintain market dominance. Emerging players, driven by environmental concerns, are introducing cost-effective solutions, intensifying market rivalry. Companies strive to offer comprehensive solutions, integrating IoT and data analytics, meeting the increasing need for accurate and actionable air quality data.

Aeroqual teamed with Met One Instruments in February 2021 to provide an assortment of standard and near reference particle detecting devices in a single comprehensive air monitoring kit.

Aeroqual introduced a high-range electrochemical ozone detector head suitable for ozone sterilization applications in January 2021. The business unveiled an innovative 0-1 ppm nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sensor head with an incorporated ozone (O3) filtering surface for interference-free NO2 observations.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market in China is assumed to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% over the upcoming years.

In 2022, Europe held a market share of 20%.

The market in North America is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% until 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% until 2031.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of 43% of the global market in 2022.



Enquiry Before Buying this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=17072

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market- Key Drivers and Trends

Growing public awareness about the adverse health effects of air pollution is a major driver. Governments, organizations, and individuals are increasingly recognizing the importance of monitoring air quality, driving the demand for monitoring equipment.

Strict government regulations and standards related to air quality control are compelling industries and businesses to invest in advanced monitoring equipment to ensure compliance. These regulations act as a significant driving force for the market, especially in heavily industrialized regions.

Rising concerns about respiratory diseases and other health issues related to poor air quality are driving research initiatives. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on air quality data obtained from monitoring equipment, leading to increased adoption of these devices.

Climate change-related events, such as wildfires and rising temperatures, impact air quality significantly. Monitoring equipment is essential in assessing the immediate effects of such events, leading to an increased need for robust and adaptable monitoring solutions.



Regional Landscape of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, boasts a well-developed market for air quality monitoring equipment. Stringent regulations, environmental awareness, and technological advancements drive the demand. The market is characterized by a focus on advanced sensor technologies and real-time monitoring systems, especially in urban areas.

European countries, including Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, have robust air quality monitoring systems due to strict environmental regulations.

The emphasis on reducing emissions and combating climate change fuels the demand for innovative monitoring solutions. Europe leads in adopting cutting-edge technologies like IoT and data analytics for air quality management.

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, Japan, and India, faces severe air pollution challenges due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Governments in these countries are investing heavily in air quality monitoring equipment to address public health concerns.

The market is characterized by a growing demand for portable and affordable monitoring devices, often driven by citizen initiatives and increasing environmental awareness.



Key Segments Covered

Component

Hardware

Services



Type

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Equipment

Outdoor Air Quality Monitoring Equipment



Gas

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon

Ozone

Others



Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=17072<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com