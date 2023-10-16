Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market Set to Surge, Forecasting a $805.25 Million Growth by 2027

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market is poised for significant growth, with a projected increase of USD 805.25 million during the period 2022-2027, experiencing a robust CAGR of 7.88%. A comprehensive report on the FSRU market highlights key insights, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a thorough vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 leading companies.

In the current market landscape, FSRUs are witnessing increased demand due to their cost competitiveness, rising offshore gas exploration activities, and the extensive utilization of natural gas in the transportation sector.

Segmentation Breakdown:

By End-user:

Power generation Industrial Others

By Type:

Newly built Converted

By Geographical Landscape:

Middle East and Africa APAC (Asia-Pacific) Europe North America South America

This study identifies the stabilization of crude oil prices as a prime catalyst driving the growth of the FSRU market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing demand for cleaner bunker fuel, coupled with a decline in capital expenditures (CAPEX) and deepwater activities, is expected to create substantial demand within the market.

The report on the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) market encompasses the following key areas:

FSRU market sizing

FSRU market forecast

FSRU market industry analysis

Key Companies Mentioned:

BUMI ARMADA BERHAD

BW Group

Dynagas Ltd.

Eni SpA

Excelerate Energy Inc.

Exmar NV

Flex LNG Ltd.

Golar LNG Ltd.

H Energy Group of Companies

Hoegh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Jaya Samudra Karunia Group

Karadeniz Holding A.S.

LNG Hrvatska d.o.o

MITSUI and CO. LTD.

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana Spa

RWE AG

SENER GRUPO DE INGENIERIA SA

Swan Energy Ltd.

Teekay Corp.

Trafigura Group Pte. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awom19

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.