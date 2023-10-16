Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

In week 41 2023 Eimskip purchased 99,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of

ISK 47,305,500 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 11.10.2023 14:34 33,000 480.000 15,840,000 12.10.2023 10:02 33,000 477.000 15,741,000 13.10.2023 10:07 33,000 476.500 15,724,500 TOTAL 99,000 47,305,500

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 October 2023.



Eimskip held 1,725,320 own shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 1,824,320 after them, or the equivalent of 1.09% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 99,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 4.6% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 47,305,500 corresponding to 4,73% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 2,150,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 9 March 2023, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program is according to Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact

Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: investors@eimskip.com