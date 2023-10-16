Rubber Market to Reach USD 51.21 Billion by 2027 | Comprehensive 150-Page Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rubber market size is expected to reach USD 51.21 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The heavy demand from the automotive industry owing to its insulation property will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, the market size stood at USD 40.77 billion in 2019.

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rubber-market-101612

Leading Players Featured in the Rubber Market Research Report:



ARLANXEO (Netherlands)

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

PetroChina (China)

TSRC Corporation (Taiwan)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Versalis (Italy)

Dow Chemicals (U.S.)

Von Bundit (Thailand)

Sri Trang Agro-Industry (Thailand)

Southland Holding Lonza (Thailand)

Vietnam Rubber Group (Vietnam)

Tradewinds Plantation Berhad (Malaysia)

Tong Thai Rubber Group (Thailand)

Ravasco (India)

Halcyon Agri (Singapore)

Unitex Rubber (Thailand)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 5.3% 2027 Value Projection USD 51.21 Billion Rubber Market Size in 2019 USD 40.77 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Rubber Market Drivers Growing Demand from Various End-Use Industries to Drive Market Availability of Alternatives with Better Performance Indicators is Impeding Product Adoption

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/rubber-market-101612

The report on the rubber market incorporates:

All-embracing evaluation of the Industry

Latest developments

Emerging trends and drivers

Controlling regions in the global market

COVID-19 impact on the industry

Market Driver :

Rising Application of Rubber in Numerous Industries to Boost Market

The growing demand for tire and other automotive parts will simultaneously spur opportunities during the forecast period. The growing utilization of rubber in wide-ranging automotive products such as tires, crap tubes, adhesives, hoses, pipes, gaskets, and roll coverings will further enhance the scope of the market. Moreover, the increasing application in footwear, industrial goods, construction, textiles, and other consumer products will aid the expansion of the market. For instance, the use of latex offers substantial protection against water, chemicals, electricity, impact, and low temperatures. Additionally, its use in a variety of textiles, and consumer products, such as bands, protective covers, mats, and others will further foster the growth of the market.

Disturbed Supply Chain to Dwindle Business Amid Coronavirus

The coronavirus incident has resulted in the shutdown of production facilities, and restrictions on transportation. The disruption in the supply and distribution can further limit the scope of the market. The major impacted countries include China, India, Germany, Italy, Brazil, and Canada. China is a major consumer of rubber. The constraint on export and import activities of industrial rubber goods and tires will act as an inhibiting factor for the development of the global market.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/rubber-market-101612

Regional Analysis :

Rising Construction Activities to Bolster Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in Asia Pacific stood at USD 22.09 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness an exponential growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising production and consumption in India and China. Thailand is the largest producing country of natural rubber. The flourishing automotive and construction industry is predicted to enable speedy expansion of the market in the region. The market in North America is expected to rise tremendously owing to the rising demand in footwear applications. The growing automotive, chemical, and textile industries are expected to create opportunities for the market in North America.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Rubber Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rubber-market-101612

Key Development :

June 2018: Kumho Petrochemical announced that it has extended its NB Latex production capacity by 400 KT to 550 KT per annum at its manufacturing plant in Ulsan.

Read Related Insights:

Resin Market to Worth 787.31 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com