Carbon Steel Market to Reach USD 1,245.62 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5%

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon steel market size was valued at USD 894.62 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 916.79 billion in 2023 to USD 1,245.62 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Carbon steel, an alloy of iron and carbon with carbon content ranging from 0.05% to 2.0%, offers superior mechanical properties and cost-effectiveness, making it widely used in construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Its high strength, versatility, and good machinability contribute to the anticipated growth of the market in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Carbon Steel Market Size, Share and Report Forecast, 2023–2030."

List of Major Players Profiled in the Carbon Steel Market Report:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION. (Japan)

POSCO (South Korea)

Baosteel Group Corporation (China)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Tata Steel Limited (India)

United States Steel Corporation (U.S.)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

HBIS Group (China)

JSW Steel Corporation (India)

Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Forge Partnerships and Innovate for Growth in the Consolidated Market

Major players in a consolidated carbon steel market focus on competitive pricing and innovative applications, investing in new production technologies and sustainable solutions. Strategic partnerships enhance resource sharing, network expansion, and operational efficiency, driving the development of advanced products and technologies.

Key Industry Development:

July 2021: ArcelorMittal entered an agreement to acquire an 80% stake in voestalpine's HBI plant, which has an annual capacity of two million tonnes of high-quality HBI feedstock utilized in steel manufacturing.

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Disruptions Hit Steel Industry Hard Amid Pandemic

Lockdowns and labor restrictions disrupted raw material supply for steel manufacturing, causing shortages of iron ore and logistical challenges in shipping due to movement limitations and border closures. Steel mills' reduced operations under health and safety regulations led to decreased production capacity and product availability.

Segments:

Low Carbon Steel Segment Leads with Formability and Cost-Effectiveness

By type, the market is segmented into low carbon-steel, medium carbon-steel, high-carbon steel, and ultra-high carbon-steel. The low carbon steel segment commands a substantial market share and is expected to continue its dominance, valued for its exceptional formability, weldability, and cost-effectiveness, serving various applications requiring low strength and high ductility.

Building & Construction Segment’ Growth Fueled by Growing Popularity of Prefabricated Construction

By application, the market is classified into building and construction, automotive & transportation, industrial equipment, and others. The building & construction sector leads the market. It is driven by policy support for housing infrastructure in emerging economies. In contrast, the rising popularity of prefabricated construction further boosts demand due to carbon-steel's strength, durability, and ease of use in such applications.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:



The market research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints:

Carbon Steel's Durability and Affordability Drive Demand in Global Infrastructure Projects

Carbon-steel's durability, strength, and affordability make it a favored choice for infrastructure projects such as railways, airports, and bridges, driving its demand amidst global infrastructure expansion. Additionally, its use in replacing and maintaining existing facilities, coupled with industrial growth, urbanization, and government investments, further strengthens its position as a vital material across multiple industries.

However, the carbon steel market growth might be stifled by environmental regulations influencing international trade dynamics, potentially resulting in export restrictions or import barriers for the product.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Due to Industrialization and Infrastructure Growth

Asia Pacific's market reached USD 546.49 billion in 2022, driven by rapid industrialization and infrastructure growth, especially in China and India. The construction industry contributes significantly, particularly the demand for steel in building structures and transportation infrastructure.

In Europe, the focus on infrastructure development, transport networks, and energy projects enhances steel demand. The automotive sector, a major steel consumer, also drives a substantial carbon steel market share.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Carbon Steel Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Carbon Steel Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Value and Volume) Low Carbon Steel Medium Carbon Steel High Carbon Steel Ultra-High Carbon Steel By Application (Value and Volume) Building & Construction Automotive & Transportation Industrial Equipment Others By Region (Value and Volume) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

