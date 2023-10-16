Global Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Market Research Report 2023: Five-year Industry Forecasts and Growth Rates

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Consumer Electronics Manufacturing - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer electronics manufacturers have grappled with significant challenges in recent years. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a decline in consumer spending, manufacturing output, and trade volumes, adversely affecting the industry. Moreover, heightened competition among both established and smaller manufacturers has further contributed to declines in revenue.

According to industry data, the consumer electronics sector has witnessed a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3% over the past five years, resulting in industry-wide revenue projections of $1.6 trillion for 2023. However, there is optimism on the horizon as revenue is expected to rebound with an estimated 2.6% increase, albeit with a dip in profit to 3.5%.

The consumer electronics industry encompasses the production of electronic audio and video equipment tailored for consumer end-use. This includes a wide array of products such as home entertainment systems, public address systems, musical instrument amplifications, as well as mobile devices like cellular phones and tablets. Notable examples of products within this industry include televisions, stereo equipment, speaker systems, consumer video cameras, jukeboxes, and video game consoles. It is important to note that while mobile devices fall under this industry's purview, computer hardware is not included.

