Clinical Trial Packaging Market to Achieve USD 7.05 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical trial packaging market size touched USD 3.51 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 3.80 billion in 2023 and market is anticipated to touch USD 7.05 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 9.24% over 2023-2030.

Clinical trials are conducted to evaluate a drug's effectiveness and determine the most appropriate dosage for various pharmaceutical formulations. Clinical trial packaging methods are employed to pack, store, safeguard, and ship products used in these trials.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Clinical Trial Packaging Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/clinical-trials-packaging-market-106866

List of Key Players Profiled in the Clinical Trial Packaging Market Report are:

Almac Group (U.K.)

Stevanato Group (U.S.)

Bilcare Ltd. (India)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Piramal Pharma Solutions (U.S.)

MM Packaging GmBH (Austria)

Clinigen Limited (U.K.)

Körber AG (Germany)

PCI Pharma Services (U.S.)

Yourway (U.S.)

Ecobliss Pharmaceutical Packaging (Europe)

Sharp Services LLC (U.S.)

Xerimis (U.S.)

Caligor Coghlan (U.S.)

BAP Pharma Ltd (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 9.24% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.05 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 3.51 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 210 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Material

By Product Type

By End-User Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Clinical Trial Packaging Market Growth Drivers The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing an immense surge in demand for blisters, propelling them to the forefront of the global market. The growth of this segment is being expedited by a rising number of clinical trials in research laboratories

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/clinical-trials-packaging-market-106866

Segmentation:

Plastic Segment Dominates the Market owing to its Portability and Affordability

On the basis of material, the market is divided into plastic, glass, metal, and paper & paperboard. Plastic material holds the highest global market share due to its extensive usage in clinical trial packaging. The primary qualities of plastic, including portability, affordability, and ease of handling, make it a preferred choice for manufacturing clinical trial packaging products.

Huge Demand for Blisters in the Pharmaceutical Industry Takes Them to Forefront in the Global Market

By product type, the market is classified into syringes, bottles, blisters, tubes, vials & ampoules, bags & pouches, sachets, and others. The blister segment dominates the global market. The increasing demand for blisters in the pharmaceutical sector after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is driving segment growth. The surging need for blisters for many crucial medicines also supports segment expansion.

Increasing Clinical Trials in Research Laboratories is Accelerating Segment Growth

In terms of end-users, the market is categorized into drug manufacturing companies, research laboratories, and clinical research organizations. Research laboratories is the leading end-user segment globally. The increase in clinical trials in research laboratories, driven by study-specific blinding and specific reference intervals provided by these labs, fosters segment growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Increased R&D initiatives for Producing Novel Drugs and Vaccines amid Pandemic Boosted Market Expansion

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the clinical trial packaging market growth. Stringent regulations during the pandemic led to disruptions in the supply chain. However, the exclusion of necessities had a limited impact on market growth. Increased Research and Development (R&D) initiatives for producing novel drugs and vaccines to combat COVID-19 resulted in a substantial increase in clinical trial packaging.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/clinical-trials-packaging-market-106866

Drivers and Restraints

Rise in R&D Initiatives in Biotech and Pharmaceutical Organizations is Enhancing Market Growth

Effective approaches to identify and treat various diseases are discovered through clinical trials. The surging adoption of clinical trials and a rise in R&D initiatives in biotech and pharmaceutical organizations are key factors driving market growth. The trend of outsourcing drugs for clinical trials and new drug discoveries is contributing to market growth. Clinical trials are gaining traction among patients due to the growing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases. These factors are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations by government bodies regarding the usage of certain packaging materials, such as plastic, are hampering market growth.

Regional Insights

North America Leads due to the Region’s Booming Pharmaceutical Industry

North America holds the highest global clinical trial packaging market share. The well-established pharmaceutical industry and the presence of prominent market players in the region are projected to boost market expansion during the forecast period.

Europe is the second leading region and is anticipated to register massive growth over the projected period. Market growth is fueled by the European Medicines Agency’s regulatory standards, specifically for devices and medicines used in clinical trials. The rapid expansion of the R&D sector is boosting market development in Europe.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies Focus on Introduction of Advanced Packaging Solutions to Stay Competitive

The global market is tremendously fragmented and competitive. Top clinical trial packaging solution providers are focusing on offering advanced and effective packaging solutions in the packaging industry.

Key Industry Development

February 2023: Gerresheimer announced the introduction of a new Clinical Trial Kit at Pharmapack, Paris. The kit is designed to assist in the early stages of development & manufacturing of new drugs, vaccines, and biologics and contains sterile Gx RTF vials in a nest & tub or tray along with equivalent closures.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/clinical-trials-packaging-market-106866

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Clinical Trial Packaging Market

Global Clinical Trial Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastic Glass Metal Paper & Paperboard Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Syringes Bottles Blisters Tubes Vials & Ampoules Bags & Pouches Sachets Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Drug Manufacturing Companies Research Laboratories Clinical Research Organizations Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Clinical Trial Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastic Glass Metal Paper & Paperboard Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Syringes Bottles Blisters Tubes Vials & Ampoules Bags & Pouches Sachets Others



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/clinical-trials-packaging-market-106866

Read Related Insights:

PET Packaging Market Worth USD 55.46 Billion by 2029 | Demand for PET Flexible Packaging as a Sustainable Solution to Gain Momentum

Glass Packaging Market to Exceed USD 81 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 3.95%

Metal Packaging Market to Reach USD 181.49 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.09%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment