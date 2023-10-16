Aircraft Interface Device Market to Surpass USD 61.50 Million by 2030 | Growing at 9.1% CAGR

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft interface device market size was valued at USD 24.78 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 33.34 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 61.50 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

An Aircraft Interface Device (AID) is a form of hardware system that allows an aircraft data bus and an Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) to communicate with each other. AID enables users to obtain information about an aircraft’s speed and position from its avionics by registering to the ARINC 429 and ARINC 717 data buses. The rising number of passengers for air travel and growing air fleets are anticipated to fuel the aircraft interface device market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Aircraft Interface Device Market, 2023-2030."

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aircraft-interface-device-market-108478

Leading Players Featured in the Aircraft Interface Device Market Research Report are:

Astronics Corporation (U.S.)

Collins Aerospace (U.S.)

SCI Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Skytrac System LLC. (Canada)

Teledyne Controls LLC (U.S.)

Thales SA (France)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Elbit System (Israel)

DAC International Inc. (U.S.)

CMC Electronics Inc. (Canada)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 9.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 61.50 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 33.34 Million Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Application

By Aircraft Type

By Connectivity

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Aircraft Interface Device Market Growth Drivers Introduction of Regulatory Mandates to use AID to Drive Market Growth Rise in In-Flight Connectivity in Aircrafts to Boost Market Growth

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/aircraft-interface-device-market-108478

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Negatively Impacted Market Due to Reduced Air Travel and Supply Chain Issues

The market witnessed a major decline in its growth during the COVID-19 pandemic due to factors, such as decreased passenger air traffic, supply chain disruptions, and restrictions of travel. The outbreak also reduced the demand for air travel significantly, which adversely affected the aviation industry. Since many aircraft were grounded across the world during this period, the demand for aircraft interface devices also saw a notable slump in their demand, thereby slowing the market progress.

Segmentation:

Increasing Demand for Predictive Maintenance to Fuel the Adoption of Aircraft Conditioning Monitoring System

By application, the market is segmented into flight tracking, quick access recording, Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS), DVR & video streaming, and others. The Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period as there is a robust demand for predictive aircraft maintenance activities.

Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Boost The Use of Fixed Wing Aircraft

Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented into fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment due to the strong growth in aircraft fleets by airlines globally.

Rising Need for Innovative Connectivity Systems to Augment Demand for Wireless Connectivity

By connectivity, the market is segmented into wired and wireless. The wireless segment dominated the market in 2022 and is set to be fastest growing part of the segment due to the growing demand for innovative connectivity systems that use higher radio frequency to transfer data.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report has offered a detailed market analysis and highlighted several key areas, such as supply chain management, R&D capabilities, opportunities for AIDs to grow in demand, and competitive landscape. It also gives information about the key industry developments and the latest market trends. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report covers several factors that have fueled the market growth in recent years.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aircraft-interface-device-market-108478

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Quantitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aircraft Interface Device Market

Global Aircraft Interface Device Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Flight tracking Quick Access Recording Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS) DVR and Video Streaming Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Aircraft Type Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Connectivity Wired Wireless Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Aircraft Interface Device Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Flight tracking Quick Access Recording Aircraft Condition Monitoring System (ACMS) DVR and Video Streaming Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Aircraft Type Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Connectivity Wired Wireless Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country U.S. Canada



TOC Continued...!

Drivers and Restraints:

Introduction of Regulatory Mandates Regarding Use of Aircraft Interface Devices to Fuel Market Growth

Aviation authorities have set a wide range of parameters or requirements with respect to the use of aircraft interface devices in aircraft for specific communication, safety, and operational purposes. These regulatory mandates ensure a more efficient and safer operation of aircraft. Many aviation bodies, such as EASA and FAA have made it compulsory for airlines to use AIDs for Enhanced Ground Proximity Warning System (EGPWS) to warn pilots of dangerous terrains and avoid accidents. Such initiatives will boost the adoption of aircraft interface devices.

However, data safety issues associated with AIDs can hamper the market growth.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aircraft-interface-device-market-108478

Regional Insights:

North America Dominated Due to the Presence of Reputed Airlines and Large Aircraft Fleets

North America held the largest part of the global aircraft interface device market share due to vast presence of leading airlines and is witnessing the expansion of its aircraft fleet. Some of the popular airlines present in the region include Delta Airlines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines.

Europe captured a prominent market share in 2022 due to the growing air traffic, rising spending on commercial aircraft, and increasing number of airports.

Competitive Landscape:

New Product Launches by Key Market Players to Help Them Dominate The Market

The AID market is highly competitive due to the presence of companies, such as Collins Aerospace, Astronics Corporation, Skytrac System LLC., SCI Technology Inc., and Teledyne Controls LLC, and many others. These firms are focusing on the launch of new products and upgrading their current software and systems to meet the rising product demand from different airlines and increase their market share.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/aircraft-interface-device-market-108478

Notable Industry Development:

July 2022 – Cyient, a technology solutions company, partnered with Honeywell to make the aviation sector’s first cloud-connected cockpit system. The Anthem flight deck system by Honeywell will offer seamless connectivity for better operational efficiency.

Read Related Insights:

With 25.14% CAGR, Connected Aircraft Market to Hit USD 16.58 Billion by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Avionics Market to Hit USD 159.35 Billion by 2030 | With 8.45% CAGR

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment