Data-Driven Agriculture Transforms the Landscape: Global FaaS Market Report 2022 - 2032

Global farming as a service (FaaS) market will reach $11,635.8 million by 2032, growing by 17.4% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the growing adoption of FaaS in modern agriculture due to enhanced productivity and efficiency through data-driven decisions, growing internet access in rural areas, surging investment in the agri-tech startups, and new launch of FaaS solutions.





The report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global farming as a service (FaaS) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global farming as a service (FaaS) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Delivery Model, End User, and Region.



Based on Solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Farm Management

Precision Farming Tools

Information Sharing

Analytics

Production Assistance

Equipment Rentals

Labor Services

Utility Services

Access to Markets

Farmers to End Market

Supplier to Farmers

Based on Delivery Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Pay-per-use

Subscription

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2032 included in each section.

Farmers

Government

Corporate

Financial Institutions

Advisory Bodies

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2022 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2338.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $11635.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global

