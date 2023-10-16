Global Energy Recovery Ventilators Market Report 2023: Carrier Corporation and Johnson Controls Lead HVAC Giants in the Expanding Energy Recovery Ventilators Market

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Recovery Ventilators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Energy Recovery Ventilators Market is undergoing substantial growth and is projected to reach an estimated value of $6.8 billion by 2030. Here are some key insights and highlights from the report:

Market Growth: The Energy Recovery Ventilators market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to reach $6.8 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation: The report analyzes the market based on different segments, with a particular focus on the Plate Heat Exchanger segment, which is projected to reach $3.8 billion by the end of the forecast period. Plate Heat Exchangers are key components of energy recovery ventilators.

Geographic Insights: The report provides insights into the market potential across different countries. Notably, the U.S. Energy Recovery Ventilators market is estimated at $1.2 billion in 2022, while China is forecasted to reach $1.2 billion by 2030. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, with projected growth rates of 6.8% and 5.7%, respectively.

Market Scope









This comprehensive analysis delves into the global market for energy recovery ventilators (ERVs) and related technologies. The report covers a range of key aspects, starting with a detailed examination of annual sales in US$ million for the years 2022 through 2030.

The analysis then expands its scope to include a broader 8-year perspective, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2023 and 2030 across geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It also assesses various technologies integral to ERVs, such as plate heat exchangers, heat pipe heat exchangers, rotary heat exchangers, and other technologies.

The report further distinguishes between applications, encompassing commercial and residential sectors, while also considering other applications.

Additionally, the historical perspective is explored, with a review of annual sales in US$ million from 2014 through 2021, and a 16-year outlook offering the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 across different regions. The report concludes with an overarching market analysis of ERVs, with annual sales data in US$ million spanning from 2014 through 2030. This extensive analysis provides valuable insights into the global energy recovery ventilators market, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of the industry's dynamics and future prospects.

The report serves as a valuable resource for senior executives in the energy sector, offering market intelligence to make informed and strategic decisions. It covers key trends, emerging opportunities, and competitive landscapes, helping stakeholders stay informed about the shifting dynamics in the Energy Recovery Ventilators market. Don't miss out on the opportunities presented by this expanding market.









