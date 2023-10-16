Festi hf.: Buyback program week 41

In week 41 2023, Festi purchased in total 300,000 own shares for total amount of 54,192,500 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|41
|9.okt
|14:11:43
|70.000
|180,25
|12.617.500
|41
|10.okt
|10:44:15
|30.000
|181,5
|5.445.000
|41
|11.okt
|13:30:18
|70.000
|180
|12.600.000
|41
|12.okt
|14:53:46
|70.000
|181
|12.670.000
|41
|13.okt
|12:15:46
|60.000
|181
|10.860.000
|300.000
|54.192.500
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 9,703,286 own shares or 3.11% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,003,286 own shares for 373,775,645 ISK and holds today 10,003,286 own shares or 3.20% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
Reference is made to Festi announcement regarding reduction of the Company´s share capital which was published on October 12, 2023. The reduction will be carried out today.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).