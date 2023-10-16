Festi hf.: Buyback program week 41

In week 41 2023, Festi purchased in total 300,000 own shares for total amount of 54,192,500 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 41 9.okt 14:11:43 70.000 180,25 12.617.500 41 10.okt 10:44:15 30.000 181,5 5.445.000 41 11.okt 13:30:18 70.000 180 12.600.000 41 12.okt 14:53:46 70.000 181 12.670.000 41 13.okt 12:15:46 60.000 181 10.860.000 300.000 54.192.500





The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 9,703,286 own shares or 3.11% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,003,286 own shares for 373,775,645 ISK and holds today 10,003,286 own shares or 3.20% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 21 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 3,500,000 own shares or 1.12% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Reference is made to Festi announcement regarding reduction of the Company´s share capital which was published on October 12, 2023. The reduction will be carried out today.