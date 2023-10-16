Transformerless UPS Market Surges to $1.9 Billion in 2022, Driven by Growing Demand for Reliable Power Backup Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformerless UPS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transformerless Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) market, with a size of US$ 1.9 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. The market is projected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028.

A UPS, or Uninterruptible Power Supply, is a device that provides short-term power backup to computers and electronic equipment in case the primary power source fails. Unlike inverter systems, UPS systems offer nearly instantaneous power supply and protect against power surges from the primary source. Transformerless UPS systems have gained popularity, as they utilize insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) to handle high voltages, eliminating the need for a step-up transformer after the inverter. These systems are more environmentally friendly and contribute to reduced investments and operational costs.

The demand for transformerless UPS systems is rising rapidly, particularly in sectors reliant on continuous power supply. These systems are integral to industries such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunications, power generation, oil and gas, railways, and aviation. Another notable trend in the market is the increasing preference for compact and sleek UPS systems.

Leading manufacturers are focusing on introducing enhanced designs by incorporating temperature sensors for direct thermal IGBT control. They are also reducing the number of components to minimize faults and increase reliability. However, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns imposed by various governments disrupted the supply chain and led to a reduction in overall production. The market is expected to rebound as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Key Market Segmentation

The global transformerless UPS market is segmented based on component type, power, and end-use industry:

Component Type:

Rectifier and Inverter Components

Battery

PCB

Electromechanical Components

Others

Power:

10-100 KVA

101-250 KVA

More than 250 KVA

End-Use Industry:

BFSI

Telecommunication

Government

Manufacturing

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key market players such as ABB Ltd., Borri S.p.A, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, RPS S.p.A. (Riello Elettronica S.p.A.), Schneider Electric, Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corporation.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What was the size of the global transformerless UPS market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global transformerless UPS market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global transformerless UPS market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transformerless UPS market? What is the market share based on component type, power, and end-use industry? Which regions are the primary markets for transformerless UPS systems? Who are the major players in the global transformerless UPS market, and how do they compete?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

