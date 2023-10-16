Brazil Data Center Colocation Market Report 2023: A $1.5 Billion Industry by 2028 - Supply & Demand Analysis 2022-2028

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brazil's data center colocation market is expected to reach a value of $1.5 billion by 2028 from $800 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 11.05% from 2022-2028
This comprehensive research provides valuable insights into the colocation data center market in Brazil, offering transparency in our research methodology and a deep understanding of market dynamics.
We present the market size in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks, providing a clear overview of the market's scale. Additionally, we differentiate between Full Build, Installed, and Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with occupancy percentages.
Our study includes an assessment of colocation investments in Brazil, allowing for comparisons with other countries in the Latin America region. We analyze the current landscape of the Brazil data center market and provide insightful predictions regarding its growth during the forecast period.
We delve into the current and future colocation demand across various industries in Brazil, shedding light on sustainability efforts in the country. Our analysis also covers the status of cloud operations in Brazil and highlights existing and upcoming submarine cables and cloud-on-ramps services.
Furthermore, we offer a snapshot of both existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil, including details on facilities in over 30 cities. We provide revenue forecasts for the colocation market, distinguishing between retail and wholesale colocation, and present pricing trends for both.
The report explores the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects in the colocation data center industry in Brazil. The vendor landscape is based on data center count, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location, offering a comprehensive view of the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Brazil?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Brazil by 2028?
- What factors are driving Brazil's data center colocation market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|59
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$0.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Brazil
EXISTING COLOCATION OPERATORS
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Equinix
- Scala Data Centers
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- V.tal
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Quantico Data Center
- OneX Data Center
- Angola Cables
- Adentro
- DialHost
- Elea Digital
- HostDime
- Matrix
- Lumen Technologies (Cirion Technologies)
- Nabiax (Actis)
- Neogrid (TecPar)
- SONDA (Ativas)
- TIVIT (TAKODA)
- Unifique
OTHER COLOCATION OPERATORS
- CloudHQ
- AVA Telecom
- EVEO
- MegaTelecom
- UM Telecom
Key Topics Covered:
1. ABOUT THE ANALYST
2. ABOUT THEIR DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. MARKET SCOPE
5. MARKET DEFINITIONS
6. MARKET SNAPSHOT
6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot
6.2. Latin America Colocation Market Comparison
7. SUPPLY & DEMAND ANALYSIS
7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
7.2. Market by Utilized Area
7.3. Market by Utilized Racks
7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity
7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry
8. MARKET GROWTH FACTORS
8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Brazil
8.2. Sustainability Status in Brazil
8.3. Submarine Cables & Cloud Connectivity
8.4. Cloud On Ramps & Investment in Brazil
9. COLOCATION REVENUE & PRICING ANALYSIS
9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue
9.2. Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing
9.5. Key Pricing Trends
10. MARKET DYNAMICS
10.1. Key Trends in the Market
10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
10.3. Key Restraints in the Market
11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue
11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity
11.4. Existing Colocation Operators
11.5. Other Colocation Operators
12. QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
