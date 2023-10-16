SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 41

In week 41 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 4,204,881 own shares for total amount of 52,583,245 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
9.10.202309:36300,000   12.70   3,810,000   37,937,646   
9.10.202313:26500,000   12.30   6,150,000   38,437,646   
10.10.202311:13500,000   12.50   6,250,000   38,937,646   
11.10.202309:41300,000   12.50   3,750,000   39,237,646   
11.10.202310:35300,000   12.65   3,795,000   39,537,646   
11.10.202315:03374,881   12.65   4,742,245   39,912,527   
12.10.202313:51 500,000   12.50   6,250,000   40,412,527   
12.10.202315:13 480,000   12.45   5,976,000   40,892,527   
13.10.202309:59 300,000   12.45   3,735,000   41,192,527   
13.10.202314:20 300,000   12.50   3,750,000   41,492,527   
13.10.202315:28 350,000   12.50   4,375000   41,842,527
  4,204,881 52,583,245 41,842,527

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 37,637,646 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 23,324,009 own shares, which corresponds to 12.05% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 299,013,670, or 59.80% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.13% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.