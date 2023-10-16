SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 41

In week 41 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 4,204,881 own shares for total amount of 52,583,245 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|9.10.2023
|09:36
|300,000
|12.70
|3,810,000
|37,937,646
|9.10.2023
|13:26
|500,000
|12.30
|6,150,000
|38,437,646
|10.10.2023
|11:13
|500,000
|12.50
|6,250,000
|38,937,646
|11.10.2023
|09:41
|300,000
|12.50
|3,750,000
|39,237,646
|11.10.2023
|10:35
|300,000
|12.65
|3,795,000
|39,537,646
|11.10.2023
|15:03
|374,881
|12.65
|4,742,245
|39,912,527
|12.10.2023
|13:51
|500,000
|12.50
|6,250,000
|40,412,527
|12.10.2023
|15:13
|480,000
|12.45
|5,976,000
|40,892,527
|13.10.2023
|09:59
|300,000
|12.45
|3,735,000
|41,192,527
|13.10.2023
|14:20
|300,000
|12.50
|3,750,000
|41,492,527
|13.10.2023
|15:28
|350,000
|12.50
|4,375000
|41,842,527
|4,204,881
|52,583,245
|41,842,527
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 37,637,646 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 23,324,009 own shares, which corresponds to 12.05% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 299,013,670, or 59.80% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.13% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.