Global Security Orchestration Market Surged to $2.8 Billion in 2022, Driven by Rising Security Breaches

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Orchestration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global security orchestration market, which reached a size of US$ 2.8 billion in 2022, is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Analysts project the market to reach US$ 7.0 billion by 2028, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Security orchestration involves the integration of various cybersecurity tools and processes within a security operation center (SOC) to automate tasks, enhancing the efficiency of security operations. It encompasses a range of cybersecurity tools aimed at preventing, detecting, and remediating threats.

Security orchestration enables security teams to quickly contextualize data by gathering information from multiple sources, enriching alerts, and facilitating incident response activities such as alert triage, analytics, security incident investigation, and threat intelligence.

This strategic approach finds extensive applications across various sectors, including energy and utilities, government, healthcare, retail, information and technology (IT), telecommunications, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Key Market Trends Driving Growth

Rise in Security Breaches : The proliferation of bring your own device (BYOD) policies in medium and small businesses has led to an increase in security breaches across various industry verticals. This, coupled with frequent changes in network infrastructures, is a significant driver of market growth.

: The proliferation of bring your own device (BYOD) policies in medium and small businesses has led to an increase in security breaches across various industry verticals. This, coupled with frequent changes in network infrastructures, is a significant driver of market growth. Cloud-Based Solutions : The availability of cost-effective cloud-based security orchestration solutions globally is contributing to market expansion.

: The availability of cost-effective cloud-based security orchestration solutions globally is contributing to market expansion. Telecommunication Sector : Security orchestration is increasingly utilized in the telecommunications sector to provide advanced security for critical business applications.

: Security orchestration is increasingly utilized in the telecommunications sector to provide advanced security for critical business applications. Government Investments : Governments worldwide are investing extensively in network infrastructures and research and development (R&D) activities, positively impacting market growth.

: Governments worldwide are investing extensively in network infrastructures and research and development (R&D) activities, positively impacting market growth. Demand for Cutting-Edge Security Technology : The growing demand for state-of-the-art security technology is providing lucrative growth opportunities for key market players.

: The growing demand for state-of-the-art security technology is providing lucrative growth opportunities for key market players. Enhancing Security Operations: The adoption of security orchestration to elevate the security operations capabilities of enterprises is driving market growth.

However, the market faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic due to a decline in travel and tourism activities and the suspension of airline services. It is expected to recover as lockdown restrictions ease.

Market Segmentation

The global security orchestration market is segmented based on type, deployment mode, organization size, application, end-use industry, and region:

Type:

Software

Services

Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application:

Compliance Management

Threat Intelligence

Ticketing Solutions

Network Forensics

Others

End-Use Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government and Defense

E-Commerce

Others

Regions:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, featuring key market players such as Acalvio Technologies Inc., Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Cisco Systems Inc., Cyberbit (Elbit Systems), Exabeam Inc., Forescout Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Optiv Security Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Swimlane Inc., and Tufin.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What was the size of the global security orchestration market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global security orchestration market during 2023-2028? What are the key factors driving the global security orchestration market? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global security orchestration market? What is the market share based on type, deployment mode, organization size, application, and end-use industry? What factors are driving and challenging the industry's growth? Who are the major players in the global security orchestration market, and what is their competitive positioning? How intense is the competition in the industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mj2ulv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment