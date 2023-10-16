United States Medical Tapes & Wraps Market Insights Report 2023: Market to Grow by Just Under $600 Million to 2028 - Medical Wraps and Bandages Lead the US Market with 74.45% Share

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Medical Tapes & Wraps Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US medical tapes & wraps market was valued at $2.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.90 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.84%.

The US medical tapes & wraps market is the focus of a new study, which examines the market dynamics from 2023 to 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of factors driving market growth, as well as challenges and trends. It provides insights into both demand and supply aspects of the market, with profiles of leading companies and key players.

In 2022, the US dominated the North American market, accounting for over 90.00% of the region's market share. This strong performance can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in surgical procedures, a surge in road accidents, and the growing adoption of surgical tapes.

The medical wraps/bandages segment led the market in 2022, with a substantial share of 74.45%. It is expected to maintain its momentum, growing at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period. The high demand for medical bandages is driven by their versatility and superior features.

Wound management was the dominant segment in 2022, with a market share of 45.83%. It is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory, with a CAGR of 2.99% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in surgical wounds and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and ulcers are driving this segment.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of 36.23% in 2022 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the availability of long-term care facilities, organized surgical procedures, continuous service provision, and personalized healthcare solutions.

Key players in the US medical tapes & wraps market include Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co., Cardinal Health, and Essity AB. These industry leaders are actively pursuing strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to expand their presence in the market and gain access to commercially launched products.

The report offers comprehensive market size and forecast data for the US medical tapes & wraps market, encompassing revenue generated from product sales. It presents a current and detailed market scenario, covering market size, anticipated forecasts, relevant market segments, and industry trends.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages80
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$2.31 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$2.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate3.8%
Regions CoveredUnited States

Vendors List

  • Medline Industries
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • 3M Co.,
  • Cardinal Health
  • McKesson
  • Essity AB
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Paul Hartmann AG
  • Nitto Denko Corp (Nitto)
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Nichiban Co., Ltd.
  • Coloplast A/S
  • Scapa Group plc (Scapa)
  • Milliken & Co
  • Winner Medical Group, Inc.
  • Hollister Inc
  • Avcor Health Care
  • Advancis Medical
  • The ASO Group
  • Dynarex Corp
  • Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co., Ltd.
  • Molnlycke Health Care
  • Seyitler Kimya Sanayi AS
  • ATL Corp
  • DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
  • Dermarite Industries LLC
  • North Coast Medical
  • Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

  • Medical Wraps
  • Medical Tapes

Application

  • Wound Management
  • Pain Management
  • Preventive Management
  • Others

End-user

  • Hospitals
  • Wound Care Centers
  • Physician Offices
  • Ambulance Surgical Centers
  • Others

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of Medical Tapes & Wraps Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

APPENDIX

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xaowj7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

