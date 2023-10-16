United States Medical Tapes & Wraps Market Insights Report 2023: Market to Grow by Just Under $600 Million to 2028 - Medical Wraps and Bandages Lead the US Market with 74.45% Share

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Medical Tapes & Wraps Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US medical tapes & wraps market was valued at $2.31 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.90 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.84%.

The US medical tapes & wraps market is the focus of a new study, which examines the market dynamics from 2023 to 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of factors driving market growth, as well as challenges and trends. It provides insights into both demand and supply aspects of the market, with profiles of leading companies and key players.

In 2022, the US dominated the North American market, accounting for over 90.00% of the region's market share. This strong performance can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in surgical procedures, a surge in road accidents, and the growing adoption of surgical tapes.

The medical wraps/bandages segment led the market in 2022, with a substantial share of 74.45%. It is expected to maintain its momentum, growing at a CAGR of 3.51% during the forecast period. The high demand for medical bandages is driven by their versatility and superior features.

Wound management was the dominant segment in 2022, with a market share of 45.83%. It is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory, with a CAGR of 2.99% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increase in surgical wounds and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and ulcers are driving this segment.

Hospitals accounted for the largest share of 36.23% in 2022 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the availability of long-term care facilities, organized surgical procedures, continuous service provision, and personalized healthcare solutions.

Key players in the US medical tapes & wraps market include Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co., Cardinal Health, and Essity AB. These industry leaders are actively pursuing strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to expand their presence in the market and gain access to commercially launched products.

The report offers comprehensive market size and forecast data for the US medical tapes & wraps market, encompassing revenue generated from product sales. It presents a current and detailed market scenario, covering market size, anticipated forecasts, relevant market segments, and industry trends.

Vendors List

Medline Industries

Johnson & Johnson

3M Co.,

Cardinal Health

McKesson

Essity AB

Integra LifeSciences

Smith & Nephew Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Paul Hartmann AG

Nitto Denko Corp (Nitto)

Beiersdorf AG

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Coloplast A/S

Scapa Group plc (Scapa)

Milliken & Co

Winner Medical Group, Inc.

Hollister Inc

Avcor Health Care

Advancis Medical

The ASO Group

Dynarex Corp

Jiangxi 3L Medical Products Group Co., Ltd.

Molnlycke Health Care

Seyitler Kimya Sanayi AS

ATL Corp

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Dermarite Industries LLC

North Coast Medical

Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

Medical Wraps

Medical Tapes

Application

Wound Management

Pain Management

Preventive Management

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Wound Care Centers

Physician Offices

Ambulance Surgical Centers

Others

