Enterome to Present Data on EO2401 in Adrenal Tumors at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2023 Congress

PARIS, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterome, a clinical-stage company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs for solid and liquid malignancies and inflammatory diseases based on its unique Mimicry platform, today announced that updated data from its Phase 1/2 SPENCER study on EO2401, in combination with nivolumab in patients with adrenal tumors, will be presented in an oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, to take place on October 20-23, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.



Oral Presentation details – Abstract 724O

Title: EO2401 (E) peptide immunotherapy + nivolumab (N) in adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) and metastatic pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma (MPP); EOADR1-19/SPENCER Presenter: Dr. Eric Baudin, Associate Professor and Head of the Endocrine Oncology Unit at Gustave Roussy (Villejuif, France) Session Title: Proffered Paper Session - NETs and endocrine tumors Presentation Date and Time: Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 9.30 am CET Location: Toledo Auditorium - Hall 3

The abstract was published today and is available on the ESMO website.



About SPENCER

SPENCER (EOADR1-19) is a multicenter, open-label, first-in-human, Phase 1/2 study of EO2401 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC), or malignant pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma (MPP). The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity, and preliminary efficacy of the combination at sites in Europe and the US.

For more information on the Phase 1/2 trial of EO2401 in adrenal tumors, please refer to ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04187404

About EO2401

EO2401 is Enterome’s first-in-class off-the-shelf OncoMimics™ peptide-based immunotherapy. It combines three microbial-derived OncoMimics™ peptides that closely mimic specific cytotoxic T cell (CD8+ T cell) epitopes on the Tumor-Associated Antigens IL13Ra2, BIRC5, and FOXM1, combined with the helper peptide (CD4+ T cell epitope) Universal Cancer Peptide 2 (UCP2).

About OncoMimics™

OncoMimics™ immunotherapies are designed to activate pre-existing effector memory T cells that target bacterial (non-self) peptides, which are strongly cross-reactive against selected Tumor-Associated Antigens (TAAs), or B cell markers expressed on tumoral cells, resulting in a rapid, targeted cytotoxic response against cancer.

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome’s pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful bacterial Mimicry drug discovery platform, which allows it to analyze and uncover new biological insights from the millions of gut bacterial proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome’s first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

The company’s two pipelines of drug candidates include:

OncoMimics ™ peptides, a pipeline of peptide-based immunotherapies. Lead candidate, EO2401, is in Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors and has demonstrated clinical proof of concept. EO2463 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas, and has demonstrated a good safety profile with first signs of efficacy. EO4010 is in clinical development for third-line colorectal cancer and EO2040 is in a Phase 2 trial in patients suffering from colorectal cancer with ctDNA-defined, minimal residual disease.

Enterome employs 70 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €118 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €100 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at: www.enterome.com