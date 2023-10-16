Digital Check Corp. Introduces New-Generation CheXpress® CX35 Single-Feed Check Scanner

Northbrook, IL, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CheXpress CX35 is Digital Check Corp.’s next-generation, single-feed scanner designed for remote deposit capture (RDC). The new model represents a major modernization of its predecessor, the award-winning CheXpress CX30 model, and adds several important new features to the best-selling single feed check scanner of all time.

The CX35 brings built-in network connectivity to the CheXpress line for the first time, with optional RNDIS, or “Ethernet over USB”, connectivity on certain models. This feature allows the scanner to be controlled with HTTPS-based commands from nearly any type of device that can use a web browser.

Among the other updated features are an automated cleaning mode, similar to the one employed by Digital Check’s TS500 and SmartSource® Elite scanner family, and a “Smart” LED indicator switch that provides status information and allows certain functions to be started with simple button-press sequences.

When operating in networked RNDIS mode, the CX35 enables a zero-footprint installation. No driver is required other than the built-in RNDIS driver that already resides on the host workstation. This greatly simplifies the setup process and makes the CX35 a near plug-and-play solution.

“The original CheXpress CX30 debuted in 2008 and found unprecedented success as an affordable, efficient, and above all simple entry point to remote deposit capture for the small business market,” says Jeff Hempker, Digital Check’s president. “With its successor, we’ve taken the opportunity to incorporate the best of today’s technology and the innovations of the past fifteen years, while keeping intact all the attributes that made the CX30 the number one scanner in our history.”

Nearly a million CheXpress CX30s have been deployed all over the world. The CX35 will serve that same broad customer base with several versions available at launch, including versions targeted at financial institutions and RDC users with specific use cases. The network-ready version of the CX35 contains a built-in processor running SecureLink by Digital Check® network architecture.

“The CX35 is designed for a variety of use cases across the globe,” Hempker says. “Networking capability and the ability to operate seamlessly in virtual environments have grown in importance. And as the adoption of truncation increases internationally, we support it in many forms, including through the future release of models that support UV. This ensures the CheXpress CX35 will remain The Secure Choice® in check capture.”

Because the CheXpress CX35 utilizes the Digital Check API, customers will be able to continue using the CX30 in parallel with the CX35. The CX30 remains in production at this time.

About Digital Check Corp.

Digital Check Corp. is the leading worldwide provider of check scanners and peripherals for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through Avivatech LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, we provide software that delivers cash automation efficiency, image enhancement, and deposit-processing technologies that help clients reduce costs and improve their cash and check workflows. Our microfilm divisions, ST Imaging and nextScan, provide state-of-the-art digital microfilm reading and conversion technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

