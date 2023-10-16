Global Ethanol Market Set to Reach $137.8 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Ethanol as a Fuel Additive

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethanol - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ethanol market, valued at US$89.7 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth, projected to reach a robust size of US$137.8 billion by the year 2030. This impressive expansion is anticipated to occur at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Key segments within the market are also showing promising growth rates.
Coarse-Grain-Based Segment to Achieve 5.8% CAGR, Reaching US$79.4 Billion
One of the noteworthy segments analyzed in the report is Coarse-Grain based ethanol production. This segment is expected to record a notable CAGR of 5.8%, reaching a substantial market size of US$79.4 billion by the end of the analysis period.
Strong Growth in the Sugar-Based Segment with a 5.5% CAGR
In addition, the Sugar-Based segment is estimated to achieve a steady growth rate of 5.5% over the next 8 years.
U.S. Market Estimated at $39.8 Billion, China Forecasted to Grow at 8% CAGR
The United States, a significant player in the ethanol market, is estimated to have a market size of US$39.8 billion in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to exhibit impressive growth, with a projected market size of US$13.9 billion by 2030, trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at rates of 3.2% and 5.1%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Leading Competitors in the Ethanol Market
The following competitors are at the forefront of the ethanol market:
- ACE Ethanol LLC
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
- Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd.
- Cargill, Inc.
- Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co. KG
- Poet LLC
- Praj Industries Ltd.
- Sasol Ltd.
- Raizen
Economic Outlook and Market Sentiments
The global economic outlook is on the upswing, with growth recovery expected in the coming years. While challenges such as the uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine and inflation persist, governments are taking steps to combat these issues. Additionally, the rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, and renewable energy, is poised to drive incremental growth and value to global GDP.
Despite short-term challenges, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability will find opportunities in this evolving landscape.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook
- North America: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol
- Ethanol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Ethanol
- Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol
- Common Grades of Ethanol
- Sources of Ethanol
- Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol
- Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source
- Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production
- Other Sources
- Applications of Ethanol
- Ethanol Production Scenario
- Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
- Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019
- Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/Region: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
- Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels Market Prospects
- Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol Market
- Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024
- Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer Production Spurs Market Growth
- Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion Liters) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
- Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for the Period 2015-2019
- Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for the Years 2010 to 2018
- Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications
- Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market
- High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption
- Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels
- Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
- Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix
- Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles
- Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
