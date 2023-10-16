China Emerges as a Key Growth Contributor in the Global Pathology Instruments Market, Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Forensic Pathology

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pathology Instruments - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pathology instruments market, valued at US$4 billion in 2022, is set for substantial expansion, projected to reach an impressive size of US$6.2 billion by 2030. This growth is anticipated to occur at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Notably, specific segments within the market are also expected to thrive.

Molecular Diagnostics to Lead with a 7.1% CAGR, Reaching US$1.7 Billion

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Molecular Diagnostics stands out with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%, reaching a substantial market size of US$1.7 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Strong Growth in Immunoassays Technology Segment with a 5.2% CAGR

The Immunoassays Technology segment is estimated to achieve steady growth with a CAGR of 5.2% over the next 8 years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $1.5 Billion, China Forecasted to Grow at 9.1% CAGR

In the United States, the pathology instruments market is estimated to be worth US$1.5 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to experience significant growth, with a projected market size of US$603.8 million by 2030, boasting an impressive CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Other Noteworthy Geographic Markets

In addition to China and the United States, several other geographic markets exhibit notable growth potential. Japan and Canada are each forecasted to grow at rates of 3.5% and 5.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to achieve approximately 4.8% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to reach US$698.4 million by the year 2030.

Key Competitors in the Pathology Instruments Market

The following companies are at the forefront of the pathology instruments market:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Economic Outlook and Market Sentiments

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery anticipated in the near future. While challenges persist, including inflation concerns, governments are actively addressing these issues. The rise of new technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and renewable energy, is expected to drive growth and add value to the global GDP.

Despite short-term challenges, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability will find opportunities in this evolving landscape.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pathology: The Silent Pillar of Modern Medicine's Evolution

Global Economic Update

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Persistent Challenges & Slower Decline in Underlying Core Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Pathology Instruments - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Chronic/Infectious Diseases Drives Demand for Pathology Instruments in Clinical Chemistry & Diagnostics

Rising Prevalence of Chronic/Infectious Diseases Drives Demand for Pathology Instruments & Devices Powering Modern Diagnostics: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Global Investments in Health Systems to Benefit Market Growth

Rise of Molecular Diagnostics to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in the Pathology Instruments Market

Robust Growth of Molecular Diagnostics Services Expands the Opportunity Avenue for Pathology Instruments: Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Role of Pathology in Drug Development to Spur Demand for Pathology Instruments

From Microscope to Market, Pathology's Pivotal Role in Drug Evolution Cannot be Undermined: Global Market for Drug Discovery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Rising Importance of Forensic Pathology to Spur Demand for Pathology Instruments

Growing Demand for Forensic Technologies & Services Translates Directly into Increased Sales of Pathology Instruments: Global Market for Forensic Technologies & Services (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Immunoassays Remain the Technology of Choice in the Field of Pathology

Impact of AI on Pathology Instruments

