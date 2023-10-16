Water Measuring Equipment Market Analysis Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Report, 2023-2030 | Latest Study by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis the Global Water Measuring Equipment Market value is US$ 4.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Water measurement equipment refers to machines and tools that are used to measure various water properties such as flow rate, pressure, level, quality, and temperature. Water resource management, environmental monitoring, industrial activities, agriculture, and municipal water delivery systems all rely on these metrics.

With growing concerns about water scarcity in many regions of the world, efficient water resource management has become a primary priority. Water measuring equipment enables authorities to better monitor water usage, detect leaks, and manage supplies.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global water measuring equipment market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, product type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global water measuring equipment market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global water measuring equipment market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Water Measuring Equipment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on application, industrial segment dominates the water measuring equipment market in 2022 with 60% market share. The growth is driven by driven by increasing demand from industries such as power generation, food and beverage, and oil and gas.

Based on product type, water meters segment is anticipated to dominate the market. As water meters are used in a variety of applications, including municipal water systems, industrial facilities, and commercial buildings.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 4.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 7.0 billion Growth Rate 6.8% Dominant Segment Industrial Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Strict environmental regulations

Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development

Increasing awareness about water conservation Companies Profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

SGS SA

Emerson Electric Co

Honeywell International, Inc

Danaher Corporation

General Electric Company

Horiba Ltd

3M Company

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc

Perkinelmer, Inc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global water measuring equipment market include,

In April 2023, French Company Tethys Instruments SAS joins HORIBA Group, the acquisition strengthens research and development of analytical methods for measuring water quality and improves market solution ideas.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global water measuring equipment market growth include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., SGS SA, Emerson Electric Co, Honeywell International, Inc, Danaher Corporation, General Electric Company, Horiba Ltd, 3M Company, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc, and Perkinelmer Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global water measuring equipment market based on type, product type, application and region

Global Water Measuring Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Portable Handheld Benchtop

Global Water Measuring Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Water Meters Flow Meters Level Sensors Pressure Sensors Water Quality Sensors

Global Water Measuring Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Laboratory Industrial Environmental Municipal

Global Water Measuring Equipment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Water Measuring Equipment Market US Canada Latin America Water Measuring Equipment Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Water Measuring Equipment Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Water Measuring Equipment Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Water Measuring Equipment Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Water Measuring Equipment Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Water Measuring Equipment Report:

What will be the market value of the global water measuring equipment market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global water measuring equipment market?

What are the market drivers of the global water measuring equipment market?

What are the key trends in the global water measuring equipment market?

Which is the leading region in the global water measuring equipment market?

What are the major companies operating in the global water measuring equipment market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global water measuring equipment market?

