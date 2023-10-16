Global Friction Products and Materials Market Driven by Innovations and Emerging Trends, Anticipates Remarkable Growth to $43.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Friction Products and Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Friction Products and Materials, valued at US$28.4 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of substantial expansion, projected to reach a remarkable size of US$43.6 billion by 2030. This impressive growth is expected to occur at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030. Key segments within the market are also poised for substantial growth.
Pads Segment to Lead with a 6.7% CAGR, Reaching US$16.7 Billion
Among the segments analyzed in the report, the Pads segment is set to achieve a remarkable CAGR of 6.7%, reaching a substantial market size of US$16.7 billion by the end of the analysis period.
Strong Growth in the Lining Segment with a 5.8% CAGR
The Lining segment is estimated to experience steady growth with a CAGR of 5.8% over the next 8 years.
U.S. Market Estimated at $5.6 Billion, China Forecasted to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
In the United States, the friction products and materials market is estimated to be worth US$5.6 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to experience remarkable growth, with a projected market size of US$11.3 billion by 2030, boasting an impressive CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.
Other Noteworthy Geographic Markets
In addition to China and the United States, several other geographic markets exhibit noteworthy growth potential. Japan and Canada are each forecasted to grow at rates of 2.3% and 3.8%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is expected to achieve approximately 3.3% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is set to reach US$7.2 billion by the year 2030.
Key Competitors in the Friction Products and Materials Market
The following companies are prominent players in the friction products and materials market:
- ADVICS Co., Ltd.
- Aisin Seiki
- Akebono Brake Industry
- Carlisle Brake & Friction
- Federal-Mogul Holdings
- Fras-Le
- Honeywell Corporation
- ITT, Inc.
- Japan Brake Industrial
- Miba
- Nisshinbo Holdings
- Roulunds Braking
- Valeo Friction Materials India
- Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology
- ZF Friedrichshafen.
Economic Outlook and Market Sentiments
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery anticipated in the near future. While challenges persist, including inflation concerns, governments are actively addressing these issues. The rise of new technologies, such as AI, machine learning, and renewable energy, is expected to drive growth and add value to the global GDP.
Despite short-term challenges, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability will find opportunities in this evolving landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Encouraging Demand from Diverse Industry Verticals Drives Growth Momentum in Global Friction Products and Materials Market
- Global Economic Update
- Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024
- Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Persistent Challenges & Slower Decline in Underlying Core Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Friction Products and Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Friction Products and Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2022E
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Friction Materials: An Overview
- Product Types
- Friction Materials Guidelines Hold Strict Stance over Toxic Materials
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Braking Systems Line up Ahead with Innovative Friction Materials
- New Hybrid Friction Material Composites for Evolving Powertrain Requirements
- Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of Friction Materials
- Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Importance of New Friction Materials in the Evolving Vehicular Landscape
- Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand
- Global Opportunity for Automotive Aftermarket (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Aging Vehicle Fleet Drives Opportunities in the Aftermarket
- With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the Retirement Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is Poised to Benefit Demand for Replacements Parts: Average Age of Cars & Light Trucks in the United States (In Years) for the Years 1980, 1990, 2000, 2015, 2020 and 2022
- Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022
- Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles Drive Need for Specialized Friction Products
- World Electric Vehicles (EVs) Annual Sales in Thousand Units for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
- Electronic Braking Breakthroughs Push EV Safety & Autonomous Driving Forward
- Bringing Down Environmental Impacts and Improving Sustainability
- Advances in Materials Science and Technology Continue to Drive Improvements in Friction Products used in Aerospace Applications
- Aerospace Sector Glides Towards Modern Sustainable Aircraft Brakes
- Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for Friction Products and Materials
- New Route Expansion Signals a Good Return to Business & a Strong Business Case for New Aircraft Orders & Deliveries: Number of New Aircraft Demanded (In Units) as a Result of New Air Route Expansion by 2041
- New Railway Projects Present Growth Prospects for Friction Products and Materials
- Glass Fibers for Greater Friction Performance of Train Brake Shoes
- Growth Momentum in the Global Construction End-Use Sector Lined with Cautious Optimism
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
