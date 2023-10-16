Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Equipment Market to Cross US$ 73.8 Billion by 2033 as Demand for High-speed Internet Burgeons | FMI

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. It is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 44.1 billion in 2023. Its valuation is predicted to surge to over US$ 73.8 billion by the end of 2033.



Fiber exhaustion significantly contributes to the expanding demand for wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment globally. The scarcity of fiber resources might challenge network operators to expand their networks to meet the growing bandwidth requirements.

In regions where fiber exhaustion is a concern, deploying new fiber optic cables to accommodate the rising demand can be costly, time-consuming, and technically challenging. In such cases, WDM equipment is set to offer an efficient solution by maximizing the utilization of existing fiber infrastructure.

By implementing WDM systems, network operators can leverage the capabilities of a single optical fiber to transmit multiple signals simultaneously. WDM allows different wavelengths of light to carry independent data streams over the same fiber.

It can further help in effectively multiplying the capacity of existing infrastructure. Network operators can consolidate multiple signals onto a single fiber instead of laying new fiber cables for each service or data stream, significantly optimizing resource usage.

Deployment of WDM equipment might enable network operators to delay the need for extensive fiber deployment and associated construction costs. It allows them to cope with high demand for bandwidth without the need for a complete overhaul of their fiber networks. This might make WDM an attractive option where laying new cables is challenging due to geographical constraints, environmental regulations, or high costs.

WDM equipment is also expected to provide scalability and flexibility. It can allow network operators to easily upgrade their networks as demand for bandwidth continues to elevate.

By simply adding more wavelengths to the WDM system, additional data capacity can be achieved without the need for significant infrastructure changes. This scalability feature would make WDM technology future-proof. It would also help in accommodating the evolving needs of communication networks.

Considering the global context, fiber exhaustion is not limited to specific regions but is a concern in various parts of the world. As data consumption and internet penetration continue to increase worldwide, demand for WDM equipment is expanding globally.

Network operators increasingly turn to WDM as a cost-effective and efficient solution to optimize their existing fiber resources. They also strive to overcome fiber exhaustion challenges and meet the ever-growing demands for high-speed data transmission.

Key Takeaways from Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Equipment Market Study:

The global wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment industry is set to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 29.7 billion from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. From 2018 to 2022, the wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment industry showcased a 6.7% CAGR .

. The United States wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. The South Korea wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment industry is likely to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2033.

of from 2023 to 2033. Based on vertical, the IT & telecoms category is estimated to record steady growth at a CAGR of 5.1%.



“WDM systems provide flexibility and scalability to meet the growing demands of network operators. By utilizing different wavelengths, each carrying its own signal, WDM allows for the transmission of various types of data. A few of these include voice, video, and high-speed internet. This flexibility might make it easier for key players to accommodate future upgrades and changing network requirements.” opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

To stay competitive, WDM equipment manufacturers would focus on continuous technological innovation. They are set to invest in research & development to enhance their product offerings, improve performance, and introduce new features. This includes advancements in wavelength management, signal quality, transmission distance, and integration with other networking technologies.

A few other players are anticipated to differentiate their products by offering unique features, functionalities, or performance advantages. They aim to provide solutions addressing specific customer needs or pain points. This could include offering higher capacity systems, compact form factors, power efficiency, or compatibility with emerging industry standards.

Leading players also focus on expanding their market presence by targeting new geographic regions and customer segments. This involves establishing sales & distribution channels in emerging markets, participating in events & exhibitions, and building relationships with local partners. By expanding their global footprint, they can tap into new opportunities and reach a wider customer base.

Top 05 Key Players in the Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Equipment Industry

ADTRAN, Inc.

Aliathon Technology Ltd.

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.



For instance,

In June 2023, in order to prevent messages from being decoded by quantum computers, researchers from Orange and Toshiba Europe showcased the viability of implementing quantum key distribution (QKD) on current commercial networks.



Get More Valuable Insights into the Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Equipment Market Report

In the latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) has offered an unbiased analysis of the global wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment industry, providing 2018 to 2022 historical data and for period 2023 to 2033 forecast statistics. The wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment industry is segmented based on multiplexer type (coarse wavelength division multiplexer (CWDM), dense wavelength division multiplexer (DWDM)), vertical (IT & telecoms, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and others), and regions.

Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Equipment Market Outlook by Category

By Multiplexer Type:

Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexer (CWDM)

Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer (DWDM)

By Vertical:

IT & Telecoms

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Financial Services

Other



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



