Restorative Adhesives and Dental Clinics Drive Growth in U.S. Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market

The dental & orthodontic adhesives market in the United States is poised for robust growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.83%. The market, valued at $635.41 million in 2022, is expected to reach $892.78 million by 2028.
This growth is attributed to several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and oral care, rising awareness of oral health, and the growing adoption of cosmetic dental procedures.
Key Highlights:
- Restorative Adhesives Lead: Among the various application types, restorative adhesives hold the largest market share, accounting for 65.35%. They are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.49% during the forecast period. Restorative adhesives are favored for their superior features compared to traditional materials.
- Dental Adhesive Creams: Within the formulation segment, dental adhesive creams take the lead, with a market share of 49.36% and an expected CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. The demand for these creams is driven by an increase in restorations, growing awareness of dental care, and their user-friendly application.
- Dominance of Dental Clinics: In terms of end-users, dental clinics dominate the market with a share of 60.74% in 2022. They are expected to maintain their lead with a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period. Dental clinics have become preferred patient care centers due to their efficient service, particularly in the U.S. Additionally, rising awareness of dental health and an increase in restorative and prosthetic dental procedures among private dental practitioners fuel the growth of this segment.
This report provides comprehensive insights into the U.S. dental & orthodontic adhesives market, including market size, forecast data, relevant segmentations, and industry trends. It covers market dynamics for the period 2023-2028, offering a detailed overview of growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report also profiles leading companies and prominent players operating in the market.
The revenue generated from the sale of dental & orthodontic adhesives is included in the report, while revenue from service providers is excluded from the scope of the study.
Vendors List
- Dentsply Sirona
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- 3M Co.
- Danaher International
- DMG America
- Henkel AG
- Shofu Dental Corporation
- Bisco
- Medental International
- SDI Limited
- DETAX
- Envista
- GC America
- Hoffmann Dental Manufaktur
- Kerr
- HUGE Dental
- Tokuyama Dental Corp
- DenMat
- GSK
- Kuraray America Inc
- Prime Dental Manufacturing
- Ultradent Products Inc
- Pulpdent
- Ormco International
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Prevest DenPro USA Inc
- DMP Dental Industry S.A.
PRODUCT SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
- Application type
- Restorative Adhesives
- Denture Adhesives
- Formulation type
- Creams
- Liquids
- Powders
- Others
- End-user type
- Dental Clinics
- Hospitals
- Dental Academics/Institutes
- Others
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|77
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$635.41 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$892.78 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER - 1: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
CHAPTER - 2: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market
- US: Projected Revenue of Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market (2022-2028; $Millions)
CHAPTER - 3: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Segmentation Data
- US: Projected Revenue by Application (2022-2028; $Millions)
- US: Projected Revenue by Formulation (2022-2028; $Millions)
- US: Projected Revenue by End-user (2022-2028; $Millions)
CHAPTER - 4: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Prospects & Opportunities
- Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Opportunities & Trends
- Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Drivers
- Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market Constraints
CHAPTER - 5: Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Industry Overview
- Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Competitive Landscape
- Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Key Vendor Profiles
- Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Other Prominent Vendors
- Dental & Orthodontic Adhesives Market - Key Strategic Recommendations
CHAPTER - 6: Appendix
