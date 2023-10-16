Transplantation Market Size to Surpass USD 21.62 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6%

Pune, India, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The transplantation market size was valued at USD 8.68 billion in 2022 and market is projected to grow USD 21.62 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6% during forecast period. Transplantation is used to take a living tissue or organ and implant it in some other part of body or another body.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Transplantation Market, 2023-2030.”





Notable Industry Development-

January 2022 – DaVita Inc. acquired Medsleuth, a transplant software company, to improve kidney and liver transplant outcomes. DaVita Inc. plans to utilize Medsleuth’s Matchgrid and Breeze products to improve every stage of kidney transplantation.

Key Takeaways:

Demand for these procedures in developing countries is anticipated to drive market growth in the forecast period.

The North American market size was valued at USD 3.70 billion in 2022.

The segment is expected to witness positive growth prospects in forecast year.

The rising organ failures due to severe trauma, poisoning, leukemia, blood loss, sepsis, and other acute diseases propels the market growth during the forecast period.





List of Key Players Present in the Report:

Novartis AG (Switzerland), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Arthrex, Inc. (U.S.), Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Asahi Kasei Corporation) (U.S.), BioLife Solutions (U.S.), TransMedics (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 9.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 21.62 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 11.37 Billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 161 Segments covered By Product Type, By Application, By End-user, and By Region





Segments-

Increasing Product Launches to Drive Tissue Products Segment Growth

By product type, the market is segmented into tissue products, immunosuppressive drugs, and preservation solutions. The tissue products segment held a dominant market share in 2022. The growth was attributed to the rising product launches due to the increased R&D initiatives by medical device companies.

Rising Accident Cases to Drive Tissue Transplantation Segment Growth

Based on application, the market is categorized into tissue transplantation and organ transplantation. The tissue transplantation segment held a higher market share due to the rising number of accidents and burn cases globally.

Growing Number of Equipped Hospitals to Augment Hospitals Segment Growth

By end-user, the market is classified into hospitals, transplantation centers, and others. The hospital segment dominates the market during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is attributed to the increasing number of equipped hospitals to treat catastrophic tissues.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





By Product Type

Tissue Products

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Preservation Solutions

By Application

Organ Transplantation

Tissue Transplantation

By End-user

Hospitals

Transplantation Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Transplantation Procedures Augment Market Growth

The increase in the demand for transplantation procedures due to organ demand is expected to drive the growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as kidney failure, lupus, COPD, and cancer, has led to extensive organ and tissue damage, driving market growth. The growing awareness regarding organ donation in developing and developed countries, including the U.K. and the U.S., will augment market growth during the forecast period.

The waiting time for transplantation procedures further hampers market growth during the forecast period.





Regional Insights-

Rapid Adoption of Three-Dimensional (3D) Bioprinting Boosts Market Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to hold transplantation market share due to favorable reimbursement policies and rapid adoption of three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting across the region.

Europe is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period due to the rising awareness about organ donations and the increasing patient pool across the region.





Competitive Landscape-

Growing Adoption of Acquisitions Strategies by Key Players to Augment Market Growth

The key players are increasingly adopting mergers and acquisitions strategies that will drive transplantation market growth during the forecast period. The key players are also focusing on launching new products to strengthen their market position. Zimmer Biomet dominated the market owing to its prominent soft tissue product portfolio, including the ‘DermaSpan Acellular Dermal Matrix’ and the ‘DeNovo NT Graft.’





