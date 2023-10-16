Treace to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of hallux valgus (commonly known as bunions) through its Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® Procedure, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 4:30 pm ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by registering. Once registered, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique pin to join the call and ask questions. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.treace.com/.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 65 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all 3 planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. Treace expanded its offering with the Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot to provide further support to hallux valgus patients, and the Hammertoe PEEK Fixation System, designed to address hammertoe, claw toe and mallet toe deformities. For more information, please visit www.treace.com.

