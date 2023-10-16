Biopharmaceutical Market to Grow at CAGR of 7.7% through 2030 – Rising Investment in Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

Newark, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 431.2 billion in 2022 global biopharmaceutical market will reach USD 780.5 billion in 2030. The growing elderly population, increased awareness, and rising healthcare expenditures are key drivers of this market's expansion. The approval of more recent biopharmaceutical goods and continuous R&D in this sector are also projected to support this market positively. However, one of the key factors limiting the market's growth throughout the projection period is the cost of these medications, which must be significantly reduced to make them financially feasible. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly benefited the market because numerous biotech businesses were developing drugs and vaccines for COVID-19 treatment. Although some countries were under lockdowns, this restricted trade with other countries, leading to a modest reduction in industrial production internationally.



Key Insight of the Global Biopharmaceutical Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Due to the U.S.'s dominance of the region, which encourages regional innovation and significant capital investments while simultaneously increasing per capita health spending, North America presently dominates the biopharmaceutical market. The region's rising rate of diagnoses for rare diseases and increased spending on R&D activities fuel market expansion. Due to the region's sophisticated healthcare system, growing elderly population, and rising healthcare costs, the biopharmaceutical market in the area has been booming.



In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 13.9% and market revenue of 59.9 billion.



The product type segment is divided into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant growth factors, purified proteins, recombinant proteins, recombinant hormones, vaccines, synthetic immunomodulators, and others. In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 13.9% and market revenue of 59.9 billion.



Over the forecast period, the cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.3%.



The application segment is divided into oncology, inflammatory and infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders, hormonal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and others. Over the forecast period, the cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.3%.



Advancement in market



With Rio Biopharmaceuticals, Oliva Therapeutics has entered a long-term relationship for the exclusive supply and distribution of various products in North America. Rio Biopharmaceuticals' initial commercialization into the American and Canadian markets is through this partnership. The expansion and evolution of the business require entering the North American markets and working with Oliva Therapeutics—a family-owned business—to ensure that the company's culture and values are properly represented.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.



Demand for biopharmaceuticals is expanding due to the increased incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and the growing elderly population. The ability of biopharmaceuticals to treat diseases that have no known cure is also expected to hasten the market's expansion. Additionally, it is projected that throughout the forecast period, the market will rise due to rising healthcare spending and population knowledge of the effectiveness and accessibility of biopharmaceuticals. The market is also anticipated to grow due to the increased efforts to advance the biopharmaceutical industry.



Restraints: High investment.



The high cost of these treatments, which must be significantly reduced to make them commercially affordable for patients, is one of the main obstacles to the growth of this industry. In addition, the development of biological medications requires a significant expenditure, which will hinder the market's expansion over the projection period. Drug failure and investment waste further prevent market participants from investing in the biopharmaceutical business. Furthermore, because biomedicine and therapy are expensive, people in low-income nations cannot purchase these drugs because their incomes are too low to support the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Growing research and investment.



Over the forecast period, the market is anticipated to see profitable growth possibilities due to the growing emphasis on research and development activities. Along with increased government funding for the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, market players have also increased their spending on the study, development, and clinical testing of novel medications, opening up opportunities for the market to expand over the forecast period.



Challenges: rules and regulations governing the biopharmaceutical industry.



Despite the strict, well-defined rules and regulations supported by legal provisions to ensure quality checks and controls, the pharmaceutical industry titans continue to break these laws. Regulatory institutions fail to secure accountability from market actors. Implementing these accountability measures faces significant challenges due to a lack of political will. Significant contributors to these entities' failure include the inadequate funds provided to regulatory institutions and understaffed offices. Big-budget pharmaceutical companies can circumvent these quality inspections and take advantage of regulatory loopholes because of the pervasive and ongoing corruption in the system. As a result, the market's expansion will be hampered by regulatory authorities' inability to assure players' accountability.



Some of the major players operating in the global biopharmaceutical market are:



• Amgen Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

• AstraZeneca

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Recombinant Growth Factors

• Purified Proteins

• Recombinant Proteins

• Recombinant Hormone

• Vaccines

• Synthetic Immunomodulators

• Others



By Application



• Oncology

• Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Metabolic Disorders

• Hormonal Disorders

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Neurological Diseases

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



