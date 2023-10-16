United States Bispecific Antibodies Market & Clinical Pipeline Research Report 2023: Potential Market Opportunity of $15 Billion By 2028 - Dosage, Price and Sales Insights

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Bispecific Antibodies Market & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US bispecific antibodies market has witnessed the approval of several groundbreaking therapies that have extended survival rates, improved response rates, and provided new treatment options for patients with refractory or relapsed cancers.
The US bispecific antibody market has also shown promise in addressing infectious diseases. Bispecific antibodies can be engineered to simultaneously neutralize pathogens and stimulate the immune system, boosting the body's ability to fight infections effectively.
US is also paving the way for innovative therapies in neurological disorders. Bispecific antibodies are being explored to target misfolded proteins implicated in neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. By specifically targeting these pathological proteins and facilitating their clearance, bispecific antibodies offer a potential disease-modifying approach.
The clinical impact of these therapies could potentially slow disease progression and improve the quality of life for patients living with these devastating neurological disorders. In the realm of biopharmaceuticals, bispecific antibodies have emerged as a revolutionary class of therapies, opening new frontiers in precision medicine. These innovative molecules are designed to simultaneously target two distinct antigens, unlocking the potential for transformative treatment approaches across various diseases.
From oncology to autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases to neurodegenerative conditions, bispecific antibodies offer a clinical perspective that is reshaping patient care and inspiring new possibilities for precision therapies. In respect to this, the US market has emerged as frontrunner in commercializing this transformative therapeutic modality, and is now leading the development of bispecific antibodies, with several US based drugs makers having innovative bispecific antibodies candidates under development.
One of the key clinical perspectives of bispecific antibodies is their precision targeting capabilities. By engaging two specific antigens simultaneously, bispecific antibodies can be tailored to address unique molecular signatures of diseases. This precision targeting allows for more effective therapeutic interventions, minimizing off target effects on healthy tissues and reducing adverse events commonly associated with traditional treatments.
Researchers in the US were the first to hypothesize the use of bispecific antibodies in cancer treatment, and pursuant research and clinical studies demonstrated bispecific antibodies to revolutionize the approach to cancer treatment. By precisely engaging immune cells to target cancer cells, these therapies unleash potent immune responses against tumors while sparing healthy tissues, leading to improved tumor control and better patient outcomes.
From a clinical perspective, bispecific antibodies also hold promise in addressing treatment challenges posed by traditional therapies. For instance, drug resistance is a major obstacle in cancer treatment. Bispecific antibodies, with their dual-targeting capabilities, can circumvent resistance mechanisms and offer new avenues for patients who have exhausted conventional therapies.
Additionally, the ability of bispecific antibodies to penetrate specific tissues or cross the blood-brain barrier allows for more effective delivery of therapies to disease sites that were previously difficult to target. This opens up possibilities for addressing neurological disorders and other conditions with limited treatment options.
The US has been at the forefront of biopharmaceutical innovation, consistently driving advancements in the field of medicine. In recent years, the country's clinical development of bispecific antibodies has not only transformed patient care within its borders but has also had a profound impact on the global market.
As the first country to approve several bispecific antibodies therapies, the US has set standard for global regulatory agencies. International regulators often align their evaluation processes with the FDA's standards, benefiting patients worldwide by expediting approvals and facilitating access to transformative treatments.
The influx of global investment further bolsters RandD efforts, creating a virtuous cycle of progress. This infusion of funds enables companies to expand clinical trials, explore new therapeutic applications, and develop a more diverse pipeline of bispecific antibodies with broad-reaching clinical implications.
The US leadership in the clinical development of bispecific antibodies has sparked numerous collaborations and partnerships on an international scale. Research institutions, companies, and clinicians from around the world seek to collaborate with US based organizations to access expertise, technologies, and resources.
These collaborations foster knowledge-sharing and resource pooling, contributing to a collective effort in advancing the global understanding of bispecific antibodies. Such partnerships have resulted in joint clinical trials and the exploration of diverse therapeutic applications across different countries.
As the US continues to lead in research, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals, the global market for bispecific antibodies expands, providing new hope for patients facing complex diseases worldwide. Through pioneering efforts, collaborations, and investments, the US has positioned itself as a driving force in the evolving landscape of precision medicine. The impacts of its clinical developments have the potential to revolutionize patient care on a global scale.
Report Highlights
- US Bispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion By 2028
- FDA Approved Bispecific Antibodies: 11 Antibodies
- Approved Bispecific Antibodies Dosage, Price and Sales Insight
- Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement Medicare, Medicaid and Drug Specific Policy
- Comprehensive Clinical Insight On Bispecific Antibodies In Pipeline: > 300 Antibodies
- US Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Insight By Company, Indication and Phase
- Comprehensive Clinical Insight On Approved Bispecific Antibodies
Key Topics Covered:
1. US Bispecific Antibodies Market Outlook
1.1 US Commercially Approved Bispecific Antibodies
1.2 US Bispecific Antibodies Market Current Scenario
1.3 US Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Development & Commercial Collaborative Perspective
1.4 US Bispecific Antibodies Market Future Outlook
2. US Bispecific Antibodies Market Trends by Indication
2.1 Cancer
2.2 Ophthalmology
2.3 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases
2.4 Blood Disorders
3. US Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement Scenario
3.1 Medicare
3.2 Medicaid
3.3 Private Insurers
3.4 Pharmaceutical Companies
3.5 Approved Bispecific Antibodies Reimbursement Policies
4. Blincyto: 1st Approved Bispecific Antibody
4.1 Overview & Patent Insight
4.2 Pricing & Dosage Analysis
4.3 Sales Analysis
5. Hemlibra: 2nd Approved Bispecific Antibody
5.1 Overview
5.2 Dosage & Price Analysis
5.3 Sales Analysis
6. Rybrevant: 3rd Approved Bispecific Antibody
6.1 Overview
6.2 Dosage & Price Analysis
6.3 Sales Analysis
7. Kimmtrak: 4th Approved Bispecific Antibody
7.1 Overview
7.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight
7.3 Sales Analysis
8. Vabysmo: 5th Approved Bispecific Antibody
8.1 Overview
8.2 Dosage & Price Analysis
8.3 Sales Analysis
9. Lunsumio: 6th Approved Bispecific Antibody
9.1 Overview & Patent Insight
9.2 Dosage & Price Analysis
9.3 Sales Analysis
10. Tecvayli: 7th Approved Bispecific Antibody
10.1 Overview & Patent Insight
10.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight
11. Columvi: 8th Approved Bispecific Antibody
11.1 Overview & Patent Insight
11.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight
12. Epkinly: 9th Approved Bispecific Antibody
12.1 Overview & Patent Insight
12.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight
13. Talvey: 10th Approved Bispecific Antibody
13.1 Overview
13.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight
14. Elrexfio: 11th Approved Bispecific Antibody
14.1 Overview
14.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight
15. US Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Overview
15.1 By Phase
15.2 By Biomarker
15.3 By Company
15.4 By Indication
15.5 Patient Segment
16. US Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
16.1 Research
16.2 Preclinical
16.3 Phase-I
16.4 Phase-I/II
16.5 Phase-II
16.6 Phase-II/III
16.7 Phase-III
17. US Marketed Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight By Company & Indication
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1 AbbVie
18.2 ABL Bio
18.3 Abpro Therapeutics
18.4 Abzyme Therapeutics
18.5 Affimed Therapeutics
18.6 Agenus
18.7 Amberstone Biosciences
18.8 Amgen
18.9 Antibody Therapeutics
18.10 Aptevo Therapeutics
18.11 Astellas Pharma
18.12 AstraZeneca
18.13 BioAtla
18.14 Boehringer Ingelheim
18.15 Bristol-Myers Squibb
18.16 Chugai Pharmaceutical
18.17 CytomX Therapeutics
18.18 Cytovia Therapeutics
18.19 Dren Bio
18.20 Elpis Biopharmaceuticals
18.21 EpimAb Biotherapeutics
18.22 Genentech
18.23 Genmab
18.24 GO Therapeutics
18.25 Harbour BioMed
18.26 IGM Biosciences
18.27 ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
18.28 Innovent Biologics
18.29 Integral Molecular
18.30 Invenra
18.31 Janssen Biotech
18.32 Kenjockety Biotechnology
18.33 L and L Biopharma
18.34 MacroGenics
18.35 Marengo Therapeutics
18.36 Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
18.37 Merus
18.38 NovaRock Biotherapeutics
18.39 Pfizer
18.40 Phanes Therapeutics
18.41 QLSF Biotherapeutics
18.42 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
18.43 Revitope
18.44 Roche
18.45 Surrozen
18.46 Talem Therapeutics
18.47 Virtuoso Therapeutics
18.48 Xencor
18.49 Zhejiang Shimai Pharmaceutical
18.50 Zymeworks
