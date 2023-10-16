Falling Costs, Rising Opportunities: CT Market Poised for Growth

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly advancing realm of medical imaging, where does innovation end? ResearchAndMarkets.com has added the comprehensive report "Computed Tomography (CT) Markets by Application, by Technology, by Place, and by Product" to its portfolio. This extensive analysis not only delves into the conventional applications and technologies but also charts the territory of burgeoning sectors like Mobile and Point of Care CT.

The world of CT imaging is pushing boundaries with improved capabilities and groundbreaking research results. This new report provides unparalleled insights into these exciting developments.

Key Highlights:

Photon Counting & Advanced Imaging: As the market veers towards enhanced imaging capabilities like Photon Counting, the question arises, where will advancements head next?

As the market veers towards enhanced imaging capabilities like Photon Counting, the question arises, where will advancements head next? Mobile and Point of Care CT: These sectors are emerging as game-changers in the CT landscape, thanks to their remarkable capability and impressive research outcomes.

These sectors are emerging as game-changers in the CT landscape, thanks to their remarkable capability and impressive research outcomes. Market Dynamics: Discover the impact of falling costs, the creation of new market segments, and the reasons behind the robust growth. The report also delves deep into the potential of Veterinary and Dental CT applications.

Discover the impact of falling costs, the creation of new market segments, and the reasons behind the robust growth. The report also delves deep into the potential of Veterinary and Dental CT applications. Data for Analysts & Planners: The report serves as an invaluable resource for market analysts and planners. It aids in forecasting the demand for new testing regimes or technologies and facilitates informed research investment decisions.

The report serves as an invaluable resource for market analysts and planners. It aids in forecasting the demand for new testing regimes or technologies and facilitates informed research investment decisions. Global Breakouts: Offering detailed breakouts for 18 countries and 4 regions, the report ensures global coverage. Additionally, detailed breakouts for any country worldwide are accessible to report purchasers.

The report incorporates a comprehensive examination of several facets of the CT market, from market definitions, overviews, players, technologies, applications, to the overall industry's structure. It also evaluates the industry's response to technological advancements, the impact of artificial intelligence, and the role of physicians in this evolving space.

Recent Market Developments:

Exploring pioneering imaging technologies by Orimtech.

The potential of Photon-counting CT in evaluating lung functions and detecting heart diseases.

Innovations by giants like GE HealthCare and Philips in AI-powered CT systems.

A look at the FDA clearance of NeuroLogica BodyTom 64.

The global market sections in the report provide an overview by various categories, including application, technology, place, and product, among others. It offers insights into market trends, drivers of growth, and factors limiting market expansion.

