[Latest insights] Synthetic and Bio-based Aniline Market is estimated to be US$ 20.2 billion by 2032; Rising Demand for Sustainable Chemicals to Propel Market Growth

Covina, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthetic aniline is primarily produced through the catalytic hydrogenation of nitrobenzene, which, in turn, is synthesized from benzene. This procedure uses a lot of energy and fossil resources. Aniline made from renewable sources, such as lignin, a byproduct of the pulp and paper industry, or phenols derived from biomass, are used to make bio-based aniline.

The future of Synthetic and Bio-based Aniline Market will be influenced by a combination of economic, regulatory, and consumer-driven factors, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Key Highlights –

In October 2023, Due to its sustainability and eco-friendliness, the development of bio-based aniline is receiving more attention. The carbon footprint of bio-based aniline is smaller than that of synthetic aniline, which is made from non-renewable resources. The adoption of strict environmental sustainability laws is further boosting demand for bio-based aniline.

Analyst View –

The bio-based aniline market has significant potential for growth. As sustainability becomes a more prominent concern in the chemical industry, bio-based alternatives are gaining traction. The synthetic aniline market is expected to continue growing in line with the overall chemical industry. However, it may face challenges related to environmental regulations, resource availability, and sustainability concerns.

Market Dynamics:

Demand Drivers:

The demand for aniline is driven by its use as a key raw material in various industries, including chemicals, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. Growth in these end-use sectors directly impacts the aniline market.

Environmental Concerns:

Increasing environmental regulations and consumer preferences for eco-friendly products have led to a growing interest in bio-based aniline. This has prompted innovation and investment in sustainable aniline production methods.

Technological Advancements:

Ongoing research and development efforts are aimed at improving aniline production processes, making them more efficient and environmentally friendly. Innovations in catalysts and process technologies play a crucial role in market dynamics.

Regional Factors:

The aniline market dynamics vary by region due to differences in industrialization, economic growth, and regulatory environments. Emerging economies often exhibit higher demand for aniline due to expanding industrial sectors.

Attributes Details Synthetic and Bio-based Aniline Market Value (2022) US$ 7.8Bn Synthetic and Bio-based Aniline Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 20.2Bn Synthetic and Bio-based Aniline Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 9.4%

Geography:

North America - U.S., Canada

- U.S., Canada Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

- UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Market Scope:

End-Use Industries:

The market serves a wide range of end-use industries, including chemicals, plastics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automotive, and construction.

Geography:

The market is global, with regional variations in demand and supply. Key regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and others.

Product Types:

The market includes both synthetic aniline, produced from petrochemical sources, and bio-based aniline, produced from renewable feedstock.

Application Areas:

Aniline and its derivatives are used in numerous applications, such as the production of polyurethane, dyes, pharmaceuticals, and rubber chemicals, expanding the market's scope.

Sustainability Focus:

The market scope is expanding to encompass sustainability considerations, with a growing interest in eco-friendly and bio-based aniline products.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Synthetic and Bio-based Aniline Market:

The prominent players operating in the Synthetic and Bio-based Aniline Market includes,

BASF SE

Huntsman International LLC.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Covestro AG

Borsodchem Mchz S.R.O.

SP Chemicals Holdings Ltd.

Arrow Chemical Group Corp.

DowDuPont, Inc.

