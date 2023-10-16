Global $2.62 Bn Proteasome Inhibitors Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Focus on Velcade, Kyprolis, Ninlaro, Bortezomib, Carfilzomib, & Ixazomib

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteasome Inhibitors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global proteasome inhibitors market is expected to grow from $1.70 billion in 2022 to $1.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The proteasome inhibitors market is expected to reach $2.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



Proteasome inhibitors refer to a class of drugs that interfere with the activity of proteasomes, which are cellular complexes responsible for degrading proteins in a controlled manner. Proteasome inhibitors are primarily used to treat certain types of cancer, particularly multiple myeloma, and some forms of lymphoma, demonstrating significant efficacy in targeting cancer cells and inducing cell death.





The main types of products in proteasome inhibitors are velcade, kyprolis, ninlaro, and others. Velcade refers to the brand name for the prescription drug bortezomib. Bortezomib is a proteasome inhibitor that is used in the treatment of multiple myeloma cancer. It includes various drugs such as bortezomib, carfilzomib, and ixazomib.

The increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is expected to propel the growth of the proteasome inhibitors market going forward. Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the cells of the pancreas, an organ located in the abdomen behind the stomach. Proteasome inhibitors are primarily used to treat pancreatic cancer, where proteasome plays a critical role in promoting cell survival and growth by degrading proteins that regulate cell cycle progression and cell death. It disrupts cancer cell survival and inhibits tumor growth and metastasis.

For instance, in March 2023, according to the reports by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a US-based professional organization for oncology professionals, an estimated 64,050 adults in the US were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer by 2023, and 50,550 people died of pancreatic cancer. Furthermore, globally, 495,773 people were diagnosed, and 466,003 died of pancreatic cancer in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancer is driving the growth of the proteasome inhibitors market.



Increases in investments are a key trend gaining popularity in the proteasome inhibitors market. Major companies operating in the proteasome inhibitors market are investing in developing and commercializing proteasome inhibitors, which can play a significant role in advancing research and bringing new treatments to the market.

For instance, in September 2022, QLi5 Therapeutics GmbH, a Germany-based developer of new-class proteasome inhibitors, received $10.96 million (EUR 10 million) of investments from SV Investment, a South Korea-based venture capital firm, and KHAN Technology Transfer Fund I, a Germany-based venture capital firm, as well as Atinum Investment Co., Ltd. and Daol Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., South Korea-based venture capital firms.

This investment aims to develop novel proteasome inhibitors for treating cancer and inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. With the help of this funding, QLi5's pipeline of very distinct proteasome inhibitors will be advanced to the beginning of clinical studies addressing multiple indications.



North America was the largest region in the proteasome inhibitors market in 2022. The regions covered in proteasome inhibitor report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the proteasome inhibitor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.86 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.62 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Major players in the proteasome inhibitors market are

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson And Johnson

AbbVie

Novartis AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Fresenius Kabi AG

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich

Zydus Pharmaceuticals

Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tocris Bioscience

Accuitis Inc.

TG Therapeuticsn Inc.

QLi5 Therapeutics GmbH

Progenra Inc.

Nurix Inc.

Cephalon Inc.

Cleave Therapeutics

Lifesensors Inc.

MimiVax LLC

Apotex Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Proteasome Inhibitors Market Characteristics



3. Proteasome Inhibitors Market Trends And Strategies



4. Proteasome Inhibitors Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. Impact Of High Inflation On Online Therapy Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

4.3. COVID-19 Impact On Online Therapy Services Market

5.1. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Historic Market Size and Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

5.2. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market Drivers and Restraints

5.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.3.2. Restraints Of The Market



6. Proteasome Inhibitors Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Velcade

Kyprolis

Ninlaro

Other Products

6.2. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Drugs, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Bortezomib

Carfilzomib

Ixazomib

6.3. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

6.4. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

6.5. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Other End-Users

7. Proteasome Inhibitors Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjmtjp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment