Global Buy Now Pay Later Movement Sees Rapid Transformation As Japan's BNPL Market Skyrockets

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital lending scene is undergoing a seismic shift, as highlighted by a recent news article on American Banker detailing how major Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintechs such as Klarna, Affirm, and Afterpay are evolving to resemble traditional credit cards, with a keen focus on brick-and-mortar integration. In line with this, a groundbreaking new research report "Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook" has been added to the ResearchAndMarkets.com portfolio, diving deep into Japan's burgeoning BNPL market.

The report predicts a resounding growth in the Japanese BNPL payments sector, forecasting an annual growth of 53.6% to reach US$15.1 billion in 2023. With BNPL adoption expected to sustain a CAGR of 31.7% from 2023 to 2028, the Gross Merchandise Value in Japan is anticipated to surge from US$9.8 billion in 2022 to a staggering US$59.8 billion by 2028.

As the entire world witnessed an ecommerce boom during the pandemic, Japan’s BNPL payment industry benefited immensely, registering robust growth over the past year. This report, replete with over 75 KPIs at the country level, offers a comprehensive overview of the BNPL market dynamics, size, forecast, and market share statistics in Japan.

Business entrepreneurs and managers looking to delve into this sector or seeking to strengthen their foothold will find the report invaluable. It meticulously breaks down market opportunities by various segments like business model, sales channels (offline and online), distribution models, and even gives a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending patterns in Japan.

The research methodology, rooted in industry best practices, ensures unbiased analysis, providing readers with an in-depth view of emerging business and investment opportunities in Japan. For those seeking actionable insights, the databook spans various aspects:

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Revenue Analysis by segments

Operational KPIs & Statistics

Buy Now Pay Later Market by Purpose, Business Model, Merchant Ecosystem, Distribution Model, and Channel

In-depth analysis of BNPL in sectors like Retail Shopping, Home Improvement, Travel/Entertainment, Services, Automotive, Healthcare and Wellness, and Groceries

Comprehensive BNPL analysis based on Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

The recently observed transformation of global BNPL firms into quasi-traditional credit card entities, especially with their aggressive push into physical stores, is a testament to the potential and relevance of this databook. It underscores the report’s importance in helping businesses grasp the dynamics of the evolving BNPL landscape.

Reasons to buy this report include:

Understanding Market Dynamics: Equip yourself with a comprehensive understanding of market trends and dynamics to identify key opportunities and stay ahead of the curve.

End-Use Sector Insights: Gain actionable insights across multiple sectors, and keep pace with the latest BNPL market developments.

Gain actionable insights across multiple sectors, and keep pace with the latest BNPL market developments. Tailored Strategies: Utilise quantitative forecasting and innovative insights to formulate growth-centric, market-specific strategies.

Consumer Insights: Harness proprietary survey data to understand vital BNPL KPIs, like spend patterns based on age, gender, and income.

The “Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook” is a must-have for every business entrepreneur and manager looking to capitalise on the changing BNPL landscape, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate and succeed in this dynamic market.

